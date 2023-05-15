How to Repair the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

As it was in Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword is an immensely powerful weapon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, it is broken very early on by Ganondorf, leaving players with it split into two and unusable in their inventory. But how can the Master Sword be repaired and used in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Can You Repair the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes and no. It’s not repairable in the typical Zelda sense, but it does get fixed for players to use later on in the game. While players are not directly responsible for this, it can be retrieved when it’s fully usable. We’ll explain this below.

After the Master Sword is broken into two by Ganon in the opening cutscene, it is not usable for Link even though it is in his inventory. Shortly after the opening and just before leaving Great Sky Island, players send the sword’s parts to Zelda via a portal, with the Princess stuck in the past.

Naturally, this takes the Master Sword out of Link’s arsenal – and it’s not retrievable for some time.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Retrieve the Master Sword

Players have to meet several requirements to retrieve the Master Sword later in the game. These are detailed below and will take some time for players to complete:

Find all eleven Geoglyph memories. Find the secret twelfth memory, located in the northeastern area of Akkala. Reach the top of the Light Dragon’s head. Pull the Master Sword, now fixed, out of the Dragon’s Head.

When players have acquired all the Geoglyph memories and trekked to the top of the Light Dragon, the Master Sword is fixed and retrievable. It can then be used in combat and will not break again – although it does come with a cooldown period to prevent players from becoming over reliant on it in battle.

That’s all there is to know about repairing the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It remains an incredibly powerful weapon and, assuming players have successfully acquired the Geoglyphs, becomes an integral part of Link’s arsenal. For all the latest on Nintendo’s 2023 title, stick with us.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts