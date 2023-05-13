What Are Dragon Tears in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different oddities and strange phenomena going on around the land of Hyrule. Among these is the mystery of the Dragon Tears, which have started showing up all over the map by the time Link returns. If you’re wondering what these Dragon Tears are, then look no further; we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Dragon Tears are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Dragon Tears, Explained

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Dragon Tears are a pool of water that can be found hidden in each of the mysterious Geoglyphs that have suddenly appeared around the map of Hyrule. When you discover and activate a dragon tear, you will unlock a cutscene of Zelda and register it to your Purah Pad as a memory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will first be introduced to the Geoglyphs and Dragon Tears by Impa, the Shiekah Elder. After discovering and speaking to her for the first time, you will activate the Geoglyph main quest, fix Impa’s balloon, and discover your first Dragon Tear from the Geolyph below.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After witnessing this cutscene, you will then progress further to The Forgotten Temple and discover that there are ten more Geoglyphs to discover on your adventure, making eleven in total. These Geoglyphs are scattered all over Hyrule, but you can spot a lot of them by freefalling from Great Sky Island and markings them as pins on your map.

That’s everything you need to know about what the Dragon Tears are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

