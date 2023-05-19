How to Get Hearty Radish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The sheer volume of ingredients and consumables to discover in Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure is head-spinning. While the bulk of them are pretty easy to track down, some are far more elusive than others. Case in point: the ol’ Hearty Radish is as rare to find as a one-legged dodo. So, if you’re wondering how to get a Hearty Radish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Find Hearty Radish in TOTK

From our experience, we haven’t actually found any Hearty Radishes on the surface of Hyrule Kingdom. That’s not say they don’t exist there, of course. The map is incredibly vast, so there may be a place to find them somewhere on the surface.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

However, where we did find them was in the Sky Islands just east of Great Sky Island. Specifically, the North Necluda Sky Archipelago, South Lanayru Archipelago and Lanayru Sky Archipelago. In a pinch, you can get to North Necluda Sky Archipelago by jumping from the Great Sky Island and paragliding across, while using Energizing Elixirs to top up your Stamina meter.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you arrive, you’ll find a Hearty Radish and a Big Hearty Radish growing in the ground beneath the trees. Before being plucked out of the ground, they look like plants with purple flowers.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What Do They Do in TOTK?

Much akin to Hearty Truffles, when Heart Radishes are cooked together with other ingredients, they can be eaten to heal Link. In addition, this specific ingredient gives Link a special buff that increases his Maximum Hearts temporarily. In essence, then, eating these rare snacks will boost your HP by one whole heart (Heart Radish) or two whole hearts (Big Hearty Radish).

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to get a Hearty Radish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s where to find Hestu and increase your inventory. Otherwise, feel free to take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

