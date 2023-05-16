Image Source: Nintendo

There are myriad ingredients to discover on your adventure across Hyrule Kingdom. Some are arguably more useful than others, though they’re all largely helpful in their own ways. One of the most handy ingredients comes in the form of the Hearty Truffle. So, if you’re wondering how to get Hearty Truffles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Find Hearty Truffles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fortunately, there are a variety of different ways to obtain Hearty Truffles in the game. First and foremost, you’ll mostly find them growing in damp or shaded areas like beneath trees, inside caves, or in swampy regions.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

However, if you’re in want of a specific location, we’ve got your back. Just west of Lookout Landing is a cave called Passeri Greenbelt Cave. Here, you’ll find some growing in the nooks and crannies. Beware, however, as upon entering you’ll be greeted by a trio of Horriblins so make sure to arm yourself.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What Do Hearty Truffles Do?

Much like other Mushrooms in the game, you’ll be able to cook them in a Cooking Pot and make various recipes that can heal Link when his health has been depleted. But the cool thing about Hearty Truffles is that they give Link a special buff that increases his Maximum Hearts temporarily. Essentially, you get a bonus Heart for eating these rare snacks.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

So, what do you know. That concludes our guide on how to get Hearty Truffles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Billson Mushrooms. Otherwise, go ahead and take a gander at our related coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts