How to Get Billson Mushrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are tons of NPCs you’ll encounter over the course of your journey in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and some of them will even seem to ask you to fetch them specific items in order to progress. One of those NPCs is Billson, who suggests that some mushrooms will allow him to open up a Skyview Tower for you. Here’s what you need to know about getting Billson mushrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Can You Get Billson Mushrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Before we go any further, no, it’s not actually possible to get Billson mushrooms in Tears of the Kingdom. When you encounter him at Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, he’ll tell you that the door is locked and that he needs some mushrooms for strength to get them open. He’ll also tell you that there are some mushrooms to be found in the cave below. However, this is just a clue to let you know that there’s a cave to be found at the bottom of the hill, and that will let you access the Skyview Tower via another method.

There are no special mushrooms to be found in the cave below, and instead, you’re meant to find a spot in the cave where you can use Link’s Recall ability to get you into the Skyview Tower itself. This will allow you to open the doors from the inside, and let Billson repair the machinery before you can activate the Tower.

How to Activate Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

So, as mentioned previously, while there are no special Billson mushrooms to be found, you do still need to head down to the cave beneath the Sahasra Skyview Tower.

Once you head inside the cave, break the rocks to your right and keep an eye on your mini-map. Move forward so that you’re directly underneath the Skyview Tower icon on the map, then use Ascend to punch upwards. Adjust your positioning as necessary until you reach the interior of the Tower.

From here, remove the two sticks blocking the door to let Billson in, then activate the Tower.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Billson mushrooms in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

