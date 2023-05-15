How to Activate Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is vastly expansive, which means you’re gonna need a little help to navigate it. Luckily, there are Skyview Towers scattered throughout Hyrule that will expand your view of the map as you journey, but they need to be activated before you can use them. Here’s how to activate the Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom.

Activating Skyview Towers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To activate the Skyview Towers, you have to complete the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest, where Purah will show you to the tower at Lookout Landing. From there, you will be given the paraglider and be able to unlock this tower and the rest of the towers throughout Hyrule. Many of these towers have puzzles or some form of combat attached to them, so be aware going into them that they may not be as easy as they look.

There are 15 total Skyview Towers all throughout the game, each of which will unlock a portion of the map of Hyrule as well as some of the Sky Map. Just like the Shrines, you’re able to use any of the Skyview Towers as fast travel points once you unlock them. The towers also serve as a convenient method of getting around seeing as they launch you high into the sky, giving you the perfect opportunity to make up some ground on your glider.

While also serving as great methods of transportation and exploration, the towers are also incredibly useful for getting more comfortable with some of your tools and abilities. Some of the puzzles for the individual towers can be rather challenging, so if you have to try a few times and a few different methods, when you complete the tower you’ll have expanded your map and your knowledge of the gameplay.

While each Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom is different than the last and each poses a different challenge than the last, they all serve the same general purpose of giving you more clarity on your map. That’s the main information as to how to activate the Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, if you’re looking for more guides on how to make life in Hyrule a bit easier, check out some of the below links.

Related Posts