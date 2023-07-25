Best Weapon Mods in Remnant 2

Just as with the first game, weapon mods give an added behavior to weapons. Most of the time, these mods are unique and made from boss fight rewards. This means the same mods carry traits from a defeated boss to carry some of their power with you. There are plenty of bosses strewn around Remnant 2, but it’s easy to see the best weapon mods.

Remnant 2 Best Weapon Mods

Astral Burst

Astral Burst should be at the top of the list if you’re looking for some terrific crowd control. While the initial damage might not be so great, the fact that they bounce and gain an additional 35% damage is why this mod deserves recognition. This is one of those that you purposefully don’t aim at an enemy but at the right spot you think might cause the most eventual damage.

Bore

Bore is perhaps the whole champion of this list for one specific aspect of this mod: it creates a Weakspot. This mod evens the playing field for all the enemies and bosses that are too tough to kill because they make you work for the Weakspot. You’re not getting the full damage you would be upon hitting the legitimate spot, but 50% over the six-second lifespan of Bore is excellent.

Corrosive Rounds

While some players might prefer the Hot Shot mod, it has one major drawback: water. It might seem like water isn’t a regular enough hazard to be a concern. However, hitting Kaeula’s Shadow with the wrong mod and watching it do nothing will definitely change minds. It’s always best to take something that can’t be easily defended. Like fire, every enemy is susceptible to acid and the corroded status effect without water drawbacks. It depends entirely on whether you’d rather attach this mod to a gun with a high-fire rate (like the Chicago Typewriter) or something a little more damaging but single-fire (like the Widowmaker).

Helix

It’s safe to put Helix on the same level as Astral Burst, as they both focus on crowd control. However, while Astral Burst requires a bit more work to get the most out of it, Helix does much of it for you. They complement each other so well that equipping both is a great strategy. For best results, equip Helix on your primary and Astral Burst on your handgun.

Skewer 2.0

Though the information mentions that Skewer 2.0 has a three-meter AOE (area of effect) range, that’s not something I have ever relied on this mod to do. Instead, this mod is perfect for primary weapons that can easily pinpoint a weakspot, as Skewer does some insane damage when shot directly into one. The initial damage of shooting it into an enemy is just about the full brunt of the attack, but it hits incredibly hard. The rest is just a bonus.

Witchfire

Regardless of our complaints about Hot Shot, Witchfire is in a league of its own for elemental mods. You get two uses of Witchfire, which makes a nice line of fire trap(s) ready for the weakest enemies to walk through. Once you witness this mod melt a whole group of enemies swarming you, there’s never really a reason to take it off.

Though we have collected and tested an okay number of weapon mods, there are plenty of bosses we have yet to see. The randomized nature of Remnant 2 means that this list is absolutely subject to change in the coming weeks as we reveal more of the game. Check out our links below for more guides and best-of lists.