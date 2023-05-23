How to Unlock Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you want the entire map of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom uncovered, you’ll need to visit each and every tower. Each one only has a limited view, though, revealing but a fraction of Hyrule—and that’s just aboveground. When you’re ready to move further north, past Central Hyrule, here’s what it takes to unlock the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Accessing Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Getting to the tower in Zelda: TOTK is easy enough, which you’ll find among the Thyphlo Ruins at these coordinates: 0343, 3133, 0180.

However, upon trying to enter, the tower technician inside will give you the bad news: the tower isn’t working. The terminal seems to be functional, but something isn’t quite right. It’s time for some detective work!

Head outside and look above you. Notice the floating Zonai platform? Use Ascend to reach the top of the platform. Attach a rocket to your shield. The immediate solution would be to fuse a rocket to the platform, but that’s no fun. It launches you past the tower, anyway. Instead, fuse a rocket to your shield and lift off!

Climb to the top. The rocket shield will either get you close or right to the top, depending on the size of your Zonai Power Cell. Not a problem if it doesn’t! It’ll only take a seconds to climb the rest of the way. Move the floating Zonai platform. The tower technician’s instincts were correct: there’s nothing wrong with the terminal, but the tower itself. One of the floating Zonai platforms is blocking the lid. Use Ultrahand to move the platform out of the way and the problem’s solved.

Now that you have the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower unlocked in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago is more easily accessible. I highly suggest taking a look, too, especially if you want to gather the entire Glide Suit. Using the links below, you’ll find more guides on unlocking other towers, like the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

