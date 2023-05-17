How to Unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Besides encountering puzzles inside shrines, you will also face unexpected problems you must solve when trying to access various Skyview Towers. Many will require to discover weird or unique ways to get inside the building and unlock the map of the area. If you are stuck and can’t figure out how to unlock Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some pointers.

How to Access Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: TOTK

When you arrive at Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, the entrance will be buried under thick snow, and you won’t be able to melt it. If you read the documents inside a tent near the structure, you’ll discover that there is a cave running underneath the tower.

You can find Meadela’s Mantle Cave on the cliff behind the building. The entrance will be hard to notice since it blends very well with the background, but you can locate a Wildberry plant in front of the cave. The bright red color of the fruits should be easier to discover among the snow.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re inside, you can grab one of the planks the construction team left behind and drop it into the water. You will need to ride the current until you reach the base of the tower. A Bubbulfrog will be hanging on the ceiling, and you can use the chance to shoot it and claim a Bubbul Gem.

You can use the Ascend ability to get inside the room when you’re under the tower. If you somehow get past the structure, the Recall power is your friend, and you can rewind the plank until you’re back in the right position.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re inside Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, you can activate the teleportation point and launch yourself into the sky. There does not seem to be a way to remove the snow that is covering the entrance, and you can only leave using fast travel or the launch pad.

That is everything you need to know about accessing Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content below, so be sure to check them out before leaving to unlock this structure.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts