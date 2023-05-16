These 10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Memes Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
If you can pull yourself away from the game long enough, you can enjoy these memes!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took a long time to arrive, but the wait is finally over. Gamers can finally return to the land of Hyrule in what may be the franchise’s largest entry yet. It’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest games, and it may even have several Game of the Year awards already locked up.
What it also has, of course, is memes. No piece of media is safe from the Internet’s memetic ways, and with how popular the Zelda franchise is, it’s sure to rack up more than a few goofs and jests from online users. These are just 10 of the funniest Tears of the Kingdom memes we could find.
Bear in mind that there may be some spoilers in a few of these memes. If you’ve only just gotten your feet wet in the world of Tears of the Kingdom (like this particular writer), you may want to turn back now. For everyone else, let’s have some fun:
The Best Tears of the Kingdom Memes
Truly, the amount of freedom this game provides is insane…wait, you can grind rails?!?!
Unbelievable. Of all the things you CAN do in the game…and for $70? 0/10.
Yep, that’ll keep the rain out.
Umm…that’s very irresponsible! Work before play…totally…definitely don’t know anyone who would dare do this…
I mean…yeah, someone was going to.
It’ll do.
Well…if it works…
Destroy them with knowledge…and give ‘em a massive concussion in the process!
Come on, I need a fair shake in this fight. “An apple a day” and all…
I’m already terrified of how much time this game is gonna take me, but that Korok is separated from their friends. They need my help!
Yep, Tears of the Kingdom surely offers a lot of excitement for your buck. The memes are funny but also showcase just how much freedom and creativity this game provides. How are you feeling about Tears of the Kingdom? And if you don’t have the game, have you been convinced to pick it up? Let us know in the comments below.
