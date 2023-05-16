These 10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Memes Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Image Source: Nintendo

If you can pull yourself away from the game long enough, you can enjoy these memes!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took a long time to arrive, but the wait is finally over. Gamers can finally return to the land of Hyrule in what may be the franchise’s largest entry yet. It’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest games, and it may even have several Game of the Year awards already locked up.

What it also has, of course, is memes. No piece of media is safe from the Internet’s memetic ways, and with how popular the Zelda franchise is, it’s sure to rack up more than a few goofs and jests from online users. These are just 10 of the funniest Tears of the Kingdom memes we could find.

Bear in mind that there may be some spoilers in a few of these memes. If you’ve only just gotten your feet wet in the world of Tears of the Kingdom (like this particular writer), you may want to turn back now. For everyone else, let’s have some fun:

The Best Tears of the Kingdom Memes

Truly, the amount of freedom this game provides is insane…wait, you can grind rails?!?!

there is no way that's how i was supposed to do that and that's why i love this game #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/61pB5id0kf — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) May 13, 2023

Unbelievable. Of all the things you CAN do in the game…and for $70? 0/10.

You cannot pet the dog in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/dAxQCnKF5X — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 12, 2023

Yep, that’ll keep the rain out.

Umm…that’s very irresponsible! Work before play…totally…definitely don’t know anyone who would dare do this…

I mean…yeah, someone was going to.

It’ll do.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/uLR9no8OcB — IronFairy – Fernanda Dias (@ironfairy_) May 9, 2023

Well…if it works…

Destroy them with knowledge…and give ‘em a massive concussion in the process!

Come on, I need a fair shake in this fight. “An apple a day” and all…

(In the middle of getting my ass kicked)



one second please, I gotta eat five apples and a rice ball — Grantpa (@grantpardee) May 13, 2023

I’m already terrified of how much time this game is gonna take me, but that Korok is separated from their friends. They need my help!

Yep, Tears of the Kingdom surely offers a lot of excitement for your buck. The memes are funny but also showcase just how much freedom and creativity this game provides. How are you feeling about Tears of the Kingdom? And if you don’t have the game, have you been convinced to pick it up? Let us know in the comments below.

About the author

Matt Anderson Matt has been a freelance writer at Twinfinite for a year, and he's been in the games media industry for three years. He typically covers topics related to console news and industry trends for the site, and he has a major interest in first-party console games. Matt also has a Bachelor’s in Screenwriting from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, is an avid content creator on YouTube and TikTok, and legend has it he once asked Super Smash Bros. Melee to be his Prom date. More Stories by Matt Anderson

Related Posts