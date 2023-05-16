Connect with us

These 10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Memes Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Image Source: Nintendo
Features

These 10 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Memes Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

If you can pull yourself away from the game long enough, you can enjoy these memes!
Published on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took a long time to arrive, but the wait is finally over. Gamers can finally return to the land of Hyrule in what may be the franchise’s largest entry yet. It’s sure to be one of the year’s biggest games, and it may even have several Game of the Year awards already locked up.

What it also has, of course, is memes. No piece of media is safe from the Internet’s memetic ways, and with how popular the Zelda franchise is, it’s sure to rack up more than a few goofs and jests from online users. These are just 10 of the funniest Tears of the Kingdom memes we could find.

Bear in mind that there may be some spoilers in a few of these memes. If you’ve only just gotten your feet wet in the world of Tears of the Kingdom (like this particular writer), you may want to turn back now. For everyone else, let’s have some fun:

The Best Tears of the Kingdom Memes

Truly, the amount of freedom this game provides is insane…wait, you can grind rails?!?!

Unbelievable. Of all the things you CAN do in the game…and for $70? 0/10.

Yep, that’ll keep the rain out.

It ain‘t much, but it‘s honest work
by u/Hayabusa1213 in tearsofthekingdom

Umm…that’s very irresponsible! Work before play…totally…definitely don’t know anyone who would dare do this…

Will have to Get it later that day though
by u/MegaPekka12 in tearsofthekingdom

I mean…yeah, someone was going to.

It’ll do.

Well…if it works…

Whatcha think, ladies?
by u/TheTimmyBoy in tearsofthekingdom

Destroy them with knowledge…and give ‘em a massive concussion in the process!

You think your stick-stick and cart shield are clever? Read a book sometime
by u/prickleeyedbush in tearsofthekingdom

Come on, I need a fair shake in this fight. “An apple a day” and all…

I’m already terrified of how much time this game is gonna take me, but that Korok is separated from their friends. They need my help!

And so it begins
by u/AstroFuzz in tearsofthekingdom

Yep, Tears of the Kingdom surely offers a lot of excitement for your buck. The memes are funny but also showcase just how much freedom and creativity this game provides. How are you feeling about Tears of the Kingdom? And if you don’t have the game, have you been convinced to pick it up? Let us know in the comments below.

About the author

Matt Anderson

Matt has been a freelance writer at Twinfinite for a year, and he's been in the games media industry for three years. He typically covers topics related to console news and industry trends for the site, and he has a major interest in first-party console games. Matt also has a Bachelor’s in Screenwriting from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, is an avid content creator on YouTube and TikTok, and legend has it he once asked Super Smash Bros. Melee to be his Prom date.

More Stories by Matt Anderson

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top