Players in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Bridging the Gaps, Literally

All of the players currently logging countless hours into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are uncovering more and more new secrets and tricks hidden in every corner of Hyrule’s massive map. This time around, it’s no longer about just obtaining treasures and overcoming powerful enemies, but seeing just how crazy you can get with construction. It’s literally getting to the point where soon enough, the Zelda series will be able to add ‘building simulator’ to its resume.

Players are getting especially creative with Link’s Ultrahand, building all manner of contraptions and structures from an actual skate park to a flying war machine, and are now showing off the fruits of their labor in the form of hilariously long bridges used to cross immense gaps. After all, who needs a well-constructed and perfectly safe Wing airplane to get around when you can just throw together a not-very-stable, miles-long pathway from one sky island to another?

As initially reported by IGN, the bridges in question are not just a form of architectural bragging, but they’re actually helping folks reach new locations and solve some puzzles. While some surprisingly hold up well, others tragically (and hilariously) collapse, plummeting to the surface below where they hopefully don’t hit any innocent bystanders.

‘Mechafriend’ shared their log bridge creation on Twitter, which helped them cross a wide riverway with no need for a boat. Seriously, who needs those?

a boat? what's that..? i just built my log bridge i think it's neat #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/sDvc6RhZUk — noah!! Playing TotK⚔️ (@mechafriend) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile ‘AlexLaverde16’ bridged the gap from one sky island to another with a similar log catwalk and made it across without a single stumble.

Long log bridge in tears of the kingdom pic.twitter.com/qVLjaPCKnU — R2D2_Alex (@AlexLaverde16) May 13, 2023

However, poor KenjxXz found out the hard way when a bridge doesn’t find its proper placement and instead falls all the way down to the ground below. Depth perception is definitely key.

The moment I lost my portable bridge on Tears of the Kingdom #tearsofkingdom #twitchclips pic.twitter.com/7dAKHWz2SK — Kenj (@KenjxXz) May 13, 2023

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has proven itself above and beyond already as an incredible follow up to its predecessor, even more immense, beautiful and groundbreaking than before. This time around there truly are few to no boundaries to what you’re capable of, and players continue to show that off in spades, or rubies rather.

Be sure to check out all of our guides for this game, such as our 10 Things to Do First in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

