Nintendo Announces Live-Action Legend of Zelda Film

In a landmark collaboration, Nintendo’s legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto has teamed up with film producer Avi Arad to develop a live-action movie based on the Legend of Zelda franchise. This venture marks a significant step for Nintendo as it brings one of its most cherished video game series to the screen.

Arad, a veteran of comic book adaptations and blockbuster hits, brings his expertise to the project. With a background that includes producing the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and shaping the cinematic experiences of Marvel characters, Arad’s track record in adapting beloved stories is well-established.

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. [1] — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) November 7, 2023

Miyamoto and Nintendo’s involvement guarantees that the essence of the Zelda series will be preserved, ensuring that the spirit of adventure and the rich lore that fans adore will be translated authentically to film.

The film will be a collaborative production between Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., with Wes Ball set to direct. Nintendo will provide over half of the funding. Global theatrical distribution responsibilities will be handled by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Earlier this year, Nintendo ventured back into the film industry with the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was a significant step for the company as it brought its most famous gaming franchise back to the cinematic realm, grossing $1.36 billion worldwide.

While details on the cast, release dates, and plot for the live-action Zelda film remain under wraps, the announcement is sure to spark excitement. Fans have been speculating a hypothetical cast for such a film long before this announcement.

Miyamoto added that completion of the film is expected to take some time, given the scale and complexity of adapting such an expansive fantasy world. This live-action adaptation is sure to be a cultural phenomenon, just as the Super Mario Bros. Movie was.