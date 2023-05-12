Legend of Zelda Player Rolls Out a Skatepark in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Tears of the Kingdom Ultrahand ability gives players the creative freedom to customize their own builds, from expansive treehouses to decked-out cars. A few users have taken it a step further with unique designs, especially with Reddit user Plastered_Crab’s tubular skatepark that transforms Link into a full-fledged skater.

With this skill, Plastered_Crab constructed a ramp and rail system to travel around Hyrule in an entirely new way. They also performed a few sick combos to go along with the skateboarding theme, using the Fuse ability to maximize their equipment.

The Reddit user combined the shield and minecart to construct this skateboard, making it last longer for travel. Other fans in the comments have suggested other builds, like a one-wheeler or a makeshift vehicle. But, of course, the possibilities almost seem endless with the Ultrahand and Fuse techniques, considering the game’s massive collection of resources.

While shield surfing was first introduced in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom increases the thrill further by adding the rail mechanic. As a result, many fans have now compared Link and Sonic, as well as Nintendo’s other hit game, Mario Kart 8.

The community has also shown other creations within the Nintendo of America’s official Twitter, including rocket ships, rollercoasters, and even tricycles. You can undoubtedly expect additional fan-made builds to come as players begin to truly hone their craft, bringing more creativity to the beloved franchise.

