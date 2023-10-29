Mystathi Shelf Cave: What To Do and How To Unlock Sage of Lightning in TotK

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has no shortage of secrets. Take the Mystathi Shelf Cave, for example. You may have noticed a sweet chest locked behind a gate, but nothing seems to work. Well, let’s cut to the chase and show you what to do in Mystathi Shelf Cave and why you’ll need to unlock the Sage of Lightning TotK before moving forward.

How to Complete Mystathi Shelf Cave in TotK

As mentioned before, there’s a chest in the Mystathi Shelf Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but did you know of the Bubbulfrog, too? As you enter the cave, there’s a small hole to your left. It’s easy to miss, given how dark the cave is. Brightbloom Bulbs are really handy here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After entering the hole, follow the path back. There’s only one path, so you can’t get lost. At the end, you’ll find the Bubbulfrog, which you should viciously murder for another Bubbul Gem.

Now, head back to the main room. You’ll no doubt notice the strange statue that resembles a lightning bolt. You need the Sage of Lightning, so if you don’t have it, visit the following section for instructions, then come back.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you’ve gained Riju’s Power of Lightning, you’re going to summon her and use her sage power. In doing so, your arrows will be infused with electricity. Fire an arrow at the statue to unlock the gate and grab the Large Zonaite in the chest.

How to Unlock Sage of Lightning in Tears of the Kingdom

In order to unlock the gate in Mystathi Shelf Cave, you need the Sage of Lightning. Not even electric arrows work on the statue; it has to be done with her powers. This is done by following through with the main quest, “Regional Phenomena.”

Travel to Gerudo Town. The easiest way is by gliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. I highly recommend having plenty of stamina food and maybe an Energizing Elixir; it’s a long flight. Break into the Gerudo shelter. At the center of town is a shelter, locked behind a door and protected by a Gerudo guard. Reeza won’t let you in, but no biggie. Head back up the steps and make a right to a small Gerudo hut. Jump down into the well, hugging the hut. Follow the torches. In the cavern, you’ll see a series of torches to follow or you can swim against the current until you reach a dead-end. If you see a rope tied to a vase, you’re in the right place. Use Ascend to enter the Gerudo shelter from below. Complete the ‘Riju of Gerudo Town’ questline. On the other end, Buliara will vouch for you (after your obvious B&E) and clue you in on Riju’s last known location. This starts the ‘Riju of Gerudo Town’ quest, which you need to complete in order to gain Riju’s lightning powers.

Once ‘Riju of Gerudo Town’ is complete, you’ll unlock the Sage of Lightning in TotK and can finally solve the Mystathi Shelf Cave. With that out of the way, you might want to consider sticking around. There’s a secret treasure in Gerudo Desert that nets you the Vah Naboris Divine Helm!