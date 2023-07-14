How to Complete Treasure of the Gerudo Desert Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After saving Gerudo Town from the sand shroud, you can accept the Treasure of the Gerudo Desert side quest by speaking to Riju in Tears of the Kingdom. According to the young chief, there is a hidden treasure in the desert which you can find by following the statues scattered throughout the area. Since the Gerudo Desert is massive, we have made this guide to help you locate the treasure chest quickly!

How to Get Vah Naboris Divine Helm in Zelda: TOTK

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you can slowly find Gerudo statues and follow their directions, you can immediately go straight to the secret cave northwest of Gerudo Town. The treasure chest is hidden inside the West Gerudo Underground Ruins, located underneath a massive skeleton (-4659, -1989, 0026).

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Rocks will cover the entrance to the cave, but you can destroy them by placing a Time Bomb device in the hole. Unfortunately, most of the passages inside the West Gerudo Underground Ruins are blocked by boulders, and you must explode your way into the treasure chest chamber.

I don’t recommend using Flower Bombs or Time Bombs since you’ll only waste these limited resources. You can use Yunobo’s sage power, but his cooldown time may be annoying. The best method to clear the rocks is to attach a Cannon to Mineru and use her to open the path.

Since the Zonai device has a limited usage number, I had to spend three Cannons to destroy the boulders and reach the treasure chest. If you don’t have any Cannon, you can visit the Device Dispenser near the Josiu Shrine in the North Necluda Sky Archipelago (1784, -1101, 0918).

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you can get the Vah Naboris Divine Helm from this side quest, you can also acquire this headgear by scanning the Urbosa amiibo. The Vah Naboris Divine Helm is a useful piece of equipment that offers 2 points of base defense and the Shock Resistance buff. It can also increase the attack power of the Sage of Lightning, with Riju wearing the same helmet when Link equips the headgear.

Besides the Vah Naboris Divine Helm, you can also obtain other Sage headgear in Tears of the Kingdom. For example, after saving Rito Village, you can complete the Treasure of the Secret Springs side quest to acquire the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.