Josiu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While gliding in the air, you may encounter some shrines on the floating sky islands in Hyrule. Some of them are like regular shrines containing puzzles, but others are a bit more unique. Here’s a guide for the Josiu shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Bring the Green Crystal to Josiu Shrine in Zelda: TOTK

You can find the Josiu shrine on the West Necluda sky islands by launching yourself from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. Interacting with the structure will give you The North Necluda Sky Crystal side quest, which tasks you to bring a green rock to the shrine.

A beam of light will appear from the structure, leading you to the crystal on a nearby sky island. After you reach your destination using a Paraglider, you can find a green rock lying inside a broken house. Although you can pick up the object by pressing the A button, you won’t be able to run or glide while carrying it.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must place the crystal on the floating rock bridge beside the island but do not put it near the edge since you’ll move it after this. Then, you can glide back to the main island and interact with the control device using Ultrahand.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can rotate the bridge horizontally by holding the R button and pressing the Left or Right button on your D-pad. Be careful not to tilt the structure vertically, or it will drop the crystal. The bridge should now be connected to the main island, and you can pick up the green rock again.

A cutscene will play once you’re near the shrine, and you can finally enter the dungeon. Since you’ve completed the puzzle, you can immediately claim the chest containing a Large Zonai Charge and a Light of Blessing.

That is the end of our guide for the Josiu shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more useful and interesting Zelda articles, be sure to check out the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts