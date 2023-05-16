Jochi-Ihiga Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although most shrines contain puzzles inside their dungeons, some of them will require you to interact with the outside world. Among them is the Jochi-Ihiga shrine in Akkala Highlands, which tasks you to bring a special stone in exchange for a Light of Blessing. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to bring the green crystal to the Jochi-Ihiga shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find Jochi-Ihiga Shrine Crystal in TOTK

You can find the green crystal beside a man named Hagie in Tarrey Town. Unfortunately, you can’t just pick it up because you must purchase this object from Hagie, who will charge you 100 Rupees. Luckily, his wife intervenes and drops the price down to 50 Rupees.

How to Clear Jochi-Ihiga Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After you have bought the crystal, you can place it on the railcar that will bring you to Hudson Construction Site. If you haven’t paid the fee yet, Hagie will force you to give him another 20 Rupees to use the vehicle. Since the ride is rather rough, you must attach the crystal to one of the platforms using Ultrahand, or it will fall into the water.

Once you are at Hudson Construction Site, you can follow the green beam of light until your reach the edge of the lake. Your next goal is to build a vehicle to bring you and the crystal to the Jochi-Ihiga shrine across the water.

The area will be filled with all kinds of Zonai devices that you can use to craft a vessel. In my playthrough, I decided to use a Wing and one Fan to create my vehicle. Although it sunk underwater a little, it still managed to bring me and the crystal safely to the shrine.

Once you place the crystal near the structure, a cutscene will play, and the rock will enlarge to become a full shrine. You can now enter the shrine and claim the Diamond inside the chest and the Light of Blessing from the statue.

That is the end of our guide on how to bring the green crystal to the Jochi-Ihiga shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to complete this puzzle, consider checking out other Zelda articles below.

