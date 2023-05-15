How to Get Breath of the Wild Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although Breath of the Wild released back in 2017, players are still reminiscent of its vast open world and compelling storyline. Fortunately, fans can continue to ride the nostalgic train with its sequel, using an incredibly familiar traveling item. So, if you want to get your hands on this beloved device, we’ll show you how to get the Breath of the Wild paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Nostalgic Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Breath of the Wild paraglider, known as the “Nostalgic Fabric,” can be found at the Temple of Time Ruins. If you haven’t unlocked this location, you can find it at the coordinates: -0786, -2014, 0115.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Nostalgic Fabric will be on top of the ruins, in which you must use a ladder on the side of the broken building. You may also need to get rid of a few foes nearby, but they should be relatively easy to take down.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

At this point, you must start climbing up the roof while conserving Link’s stamina. Then, turn right to discover the hidden area with a chest.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once players open the chest, they’ll be rewarded with the Nostalgic Fabric, featuring the same designs as Breath of the Wilds’ glider. However, you will not be able to equip the special item, as it requires a rework job at the Dye Shop.

How to Use Nostalgic Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Those who want to change their paraglider to Breath of the Wild’s traveling device can head to the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can speak to Sayge to rework the paraglider with a service charge of 20 Rupees. If you are short on cash, you can sell items at the General Store or help nearby residents in side quests.

Once players have enough Rupees, they can give them to Sayge and press the ‘Rework the paraglider’ selection. Of course, you’ll need to choose the Nostalgic Fabric to complete the transaction, where you’ll immediately be launched into the sky to test out the new decal.

Aside from the Nostalgic Fabric, Sayge will provide you with the Cece Fabric, another design you can utilize for the glider. Players can also return to the shop for any other alterations they want to make to their gear, including an option to dye their clothes for 20 Rupees.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Breath of the Wild paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get the Golden Horse.

