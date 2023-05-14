How to Get Golden Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can capture all kinds of horses during your adventure in Hyrule. Although you can easily discover wild horses in various areas, some mounts are one of a kind and can only be found in specific locations. If you want to know how to get Zelda’s Golden Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some pointers.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Golden Horse Location

In order to obtain the Golden Horse, you will need to travel to Lucky Clover Gazette and talk to a reporter named Penn. Once you accept the Potential Princess Sightings Side Adventure, you can make your way to the Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Tundra.

You will find Penn talking to a woman named Harlow beside the building. She will inform you that she was a caretaker of Zelda‘s Golden Horse before it ran away into the wilderness. Of course, Link won’t let the Princess’ horse remain missing, and you can locate the lost animal in the North Tabantha Snowfield.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You have two ways to approach the Golden Horse. First, you can use the regular method by crouching your way toward the skittish animal. However, you can also try to launch Link from a nearby Skyview Tower and drop him on top of the animal. Although you will use up some stamina, you can avoid spooking the animal in the process.

If you want to use the second method, then you must craft several Energizing Elixirs before attempting to capture the animal to ensure you’ll have enough stamina. Luckily, the ingredients for this concoction are simple and easy to find: three Restless Crickets and one Bokoblin Horn.

You can catch the critters by cutting down blades of grass outside the Lookout Landing, while the Bokoblin Horn can only be obtained by killing Bokoblins. Once you have all the materials, you can head over to the underground shelter’s cooking pot.

The Golden Horse’s temperament is gentle, so the animal shouldn’t give you too much issue when you try to capture it. Once the horse has calmed down, you can return to the Snowfield Stable and talk to Harlow. Besides receiving 50 Rupees from Penn, the caretaker will also give you the Royal Bridle and Saddle.

Since Zelda can’t claim her mount, you can register and name your new shiny horse at the stable. If you’re curious, here are the stats of the Golden Horse:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That is the end of our guide on how to get the Golden Horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to catch this unique mount, consider reading our other Zelda articles via the related links down below.

