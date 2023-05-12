Can You Play as Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

It’s in the name! Zelda’s always been one of the key, central figures of The Legend of Zelda series, and if you’re wondering whether Zelda herself will finally be playable in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s what you need to know.

Is Zelda Playable in Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, the answer is no, Zelda is not, in fact, playable in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll only get to play as Link exclusively throughout the game’s runtime, and you won’t have any opportunity to play as the Hylian princess herself.

That said, Zelda does still play a key role in the plot of Tears of the Kingdom, and you can bet that she’ll be showing up in plenty of story cutscenes. She’s very much an important presence in the game, but you just won’t be able to actually play as her.

It’s definitely unfortunate, as Tears of the Kingdom has been reported to have a much longer runtime than Breath of the Wild, with plenty of new mechanics and puzzles to sink your teeth into. But again, Link is the only playable character here.

That’s all you need to know about whether you can play as Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

