How to Get Into Gerudo Town in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Similar to other major settlements in Hyrule, Gerudo Town has been facing a dire issue that causes them to hide underground. In your quest to find Zelda, you must face the unforgiving sand shroud to reach your destination and locate Riju. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to get into Gerudo Town in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Reaching Gerudo Town in Zelda: TOTK

As you enter the Gerudo territory, you will see the raging sand shroud enveloping Gerdudo Town. Luckily, it does not reach the Oasis, but you will have a hard time making your way to the major settlement.

The game will present you with two problems if you enter the storm. First, you won’t be able to see where you are going due to the sand covering everything. Second, your map will not work and will become a grainy mess.

You can still fast-travel out of the area, but you won’t be able to see the details of the map. Your beacons and other pins won’t appear either, so you can only go in blind into the sand shroud.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Still, there is one “cheat” that can make traversing the storm slightly easier. You will need to climb to the top of the watch tower, and you should be able to see Gerudo Town from here. Your goal is to reach the massive rock in front of you using your Paraglider.

When you land on the large boulder, climb to the highest point and angle yourself toward the settlement. Afterward, you can only continue gliding until you can’t and then keep walking straight. Some monsters will roam the area but don’t get distracted and lose your direction. You must ignore them and continue progressing.

You may also encounter a wind current inside the sand shroud, which you can use to propel yourself into the air and avoid enemies. Eventually, you will reach the entrance to Gerudo Town, but you’ll find the place abandoned.

If you want to know what happened, you can either read Riju’s diary in her room or talk to a Gerudo in front of the underground shelter entrance. Don’t forget to activate the shrine on top of the castle. You can reach it using Ascend power instead of slowly climbing the massive rock and building.

That is the end of our guide on how to get into Gerudo Town in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to face the sand shroud, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts