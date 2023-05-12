Image Source: Nintendo

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can quickly return to certain places you have been to before. There are a few ways to travel instantaneously without needing to trek back all the way across the map. Some of the methods are similar to the way it worked in Breath of the Wild, but some ways are new. Here is how to fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How Do I Fast Travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

As you progress through the game, you will unlock several different ways to fast travel. It will simply become a matter of opening your map and selecting a certain spot that you want to warp to. However, you can’t just warp anywhere you want. It has to be a specific type of location.

Shrines

Just like in Breath of the Wild, you can fast travel to shrines after you activate them. This will likely be the first fast travel location you unlock on the Great Sky Island. The shrines appear as a blue symbol on your map. You don’t have to complete a shrine to fast travel to it; it just has to be activated meaning you opened it up.

Towers

In Tears of the Kingdom, there are structures called Skyview Towers. Once you have climbed a tower and activated its terminal, it will unlock as a fast travel point. Like Sheikah Towers in Breath of the Wild, the Skyview Towers will reveal details on your map about the surrounding region. Just like shrines, a tower will also appear as a symbol on the map to fast travel to.

Lightroots

This method is brand new to Tears of the Kingdom and was not present in Breath of the Wild. The chasm underneath Hyrule is basically a giant underground cave system. There are various points throughout the chasm that glow called Lightroots. When you approach a Lightroot, you can interact with it to activate it as a fast travel point. Like towers, they will reveal details on your map about the surrounding underground region. You can instantly warp to a Lightroot location you’ve discovered to get back to the chasm.

Travel Medallion

The Travel Medallion existed in Breath of the Wild, but there was only one and it was limited to the DLC. In Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain at least three of them in the base game. These function as an item you can place nearly anywhere in the game to act as a fast travel point. If there is a spot you want to return to but there is not a shrine, tower, or lightroot nearby, you can use a travel medallion to get back quickly. You obtain the travel medallions by helping Robbie with his tasks on the surface.

You will find that fast traveling is very useful in Tears of the Kingdom. The game is incredibly large, and it is much faster to warp to these special points than run across the world on foot or horseback. That is everything you need to know about how to fast travel in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our other guides below.

Related Posts