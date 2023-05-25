How to Complete Treasure of the Secret Springs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you clear the corruption in the Wind Temple and obtain a Secret Stone for Tulin, you can accept various side quests at Rito Village. One of them will lead you to a treasure hunt where you must guide the water from three springs. If you need help completing the Treasure of the Secret Springs side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some assistance.

Zelda: TOTK Treasure of the Secret Springs Guide

You must head over to the Biron Snowshelf area northwest of Rito Village, and you can reach it by launching yourself from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Next, you must find the North Biron Snowself Cave, whose entrance will be hidden behind a massive chunk of ice.

You can melt the ice by throwing fire-type materials, lighting up a campfire, or using the Flame Emitter device. Afterward, you can head inside and destroy the rocks blocking the path on the ground.

After you jump down, you will find a chamber containing a large stone statue and an air vent in the middle. Your next goal is to destroy the breakable rock walls in the room. Three of them will lead to the three springs, but the rest will hide a bunch of Ice Keeses.

You can use the updraft and your paraglider to bring yourself into the air. Then, you can pull out your bow and fuse arrows with Flower Bombs to destroy the rock walls.

Once you unblock the water flow from the three springs, the statue will move to reveal a hidden chamber. The treasure chest will contain the Vah Medoh Divine Helm, which offers two defense power and a cold resistance buff.

That is everything you need to know to complete the Treasure of the Secret Springs side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, consider checking out the links below.

