Ready to rule over your own village? In Manor Lords we get to do exactly that, living the complicated, but never dull, life of a medieval lord. Start from a small village and grow it into a busy city. Of course, trading is going to be an important factor in growing your village and expanding. So, have you been wondering what does “rule set for no trade” mean in Manor Lords? We will tell you all about it, just keep reading.

Recommended Videos

“Rule Set for no Trade” Meaning in Manor Lords?

If you go in the Trading Post in Manor Lords, you will find a list of goods that you are currently stocked and you can set “Trade Rules”. These allow you to decide what to do with all the goods that you’re carrying. In the case of “Rule set for no trade” it means you’ve set these goods to never be traded. For example, you might want to consider if your village really needs that particular good, such as wood or linen, and you want to make sure you never export them.

Image Source: Hooded Horse

Other rules you can decide for your Trading Post are :

Import: this rule means you will import these goods until the desired surplus of your village is reached.

Export: this rule means you will export these goods until the desired surplus of your village is reached.

Full Trade: this means the import/export process will be fully automated, if you don’t have the desired surplus you will import the good or, otherwise, export if you have more of the desired surplus.

Trading will be an essential factor in growing your village, do try to make sure that you are able to grow and produce the major goods that your village needs, since importing is always very expensive. Also, do not wait until your Storage is full to sell surplus goods that you do not need, as exporting is a great way to keep your money high.

That’s all we have for you on “rule set for no trade” message in Manor Lords. For more guides on the game, do check out our other articles such as Manor Lords cheats and complete trading guide.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more