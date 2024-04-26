Are There Manor Lords Cheats?

If getting town upgrades and defeating the seemingly OP AI is too difficult for you, then you might be wondering whether there are any cheats in Manor Lords, official or not. Well, here is everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Manor Lords Cheats Situation

There are no official cheats in Manor Lords right now. The guidelines on the official Discord server specifically state that advertising any form of cheats or trainers is strictly prohibited. Still, whether you choose to use WeMod, Cheat Engine, or some other tool is up to you.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be any cheat-detection system in the game, so it’s hard to guess whether using any of the above-mentioned tools can get you banned. It’s also fully offline during early access, meaning there will be nobody to report you. Ultimately, if you do decide to use cheats, know that you’ll be doing that at your own risk.

No Cheat Methods

Currently, the game is basically a sandbox and you can turn off enemies, weather, fires, and other dangerous conditions in pre-game settings. Also, if that’s not enough for you, maybe downloading and using someone else’s save file can be a better alternative.

Will There Be Any Official Cheats for Manor Lords?

Image Source: Slavic Magic

As far as we know, there will probably be no official cheats for Manor Lords. Typing them out in a console like in Sims or some other simulation would probably be the easiest way of making them, but it’s ultimately on the dev to decide on whether or not they’ll do that.

Anyway, that’s all we know about cheats for Manor Lords for now. For more info on this and other games, be sure to explore Twinfinite. We’ve got all the essential information, including trading and castle-building tips, that’s sure to help you out.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more