While there are many in-game secrets and tricks throughout Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that yield all kinds of powerful items and rare treasures, there is a method to collecting them that can easily be overlooked. The ever-growing line of Zelda Amiibo figures continues to be fantastically useful for obtaining some of the game’s best cosmetics, paragliding fabrics, even a weapon or two. If you’re interested in taking advantage, here is our guide for how to use Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (& What They All Do).

How to Use Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you used Amiibos during Breath of the Wild, the process is thankfully pretty much the same. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it and claim all of your rewards:

NOTE: To be able to use Amiibos in Tears of the Kingdom, you must first attempt to open the Temple of Time at least once.

Enter the Pause Menu and navigate to the Save/Load screen Once there, select ‘Options’ and look for ‘Amiibo’ Select it, followed by ‘Activate Amiibo Functionality’ Once enabled, go to your Abilities menu and navigate until you find the ‘Amiibo’ selection Grab it and add ‘Amiibo’ to one of your ability slots, as seen above. Place the Amiibo Scanner Circle over an area that’s compatible. Note that an exit cannot be on the screen. Finally, scan your figurine by gently pressing it onto the right controller of your Switch while in ‘Handheld’ mode.

Presto! You should be able to do the same process for each Amiibo you have.

All Zelda Amiibo Figures & Their Rewards

Now that you know how to scan them, here is the entire list of all usable Zelda Amiibos and the rewards for each. Most if not all of them can be bought on the official Nintendo store or Amazon.

Link (Tears of the Kingdom) Unlocks: Paraglider Fabric

Link (Majora’s Mask) Unlocks: Majora’s Mask Paraglider Fabric Knight’s Broadsword weapon Ingredients including Chillshroom, Zapshroom, Hylian Shroom, Razorshroom, and Skyshroom

Link – Rider (Breath of the Wild) Unlocks: Hylian-Hood Paraglider Fabric Soldier’s Broadsword weapon Ingredients including Rushroom, Hylian Shroom, Zapshroom, and Sunshroom

Link (Skyward Sword) Unlocks: Sword-Spirit Paraglider Fabric Cap of the Sky clothing item Crates (may contain arrows)

Link (Twilight Princess) Epona horse mount Cap of Twilight clothing item

Link – Archer (Breath of the Wild) Unlocks: Tunic of Memories Paraglider Fabric Soldier’s Bow weapon Arrows Ingredients including Raw Meat, Raw Bird Drumstick, Hyrule Bass, Armored Carp, Mighty Carp, and Staminoka Bass

Link (Link’s Awakening) Unlocks: Barrels (can contain arrows and apples) Soldier’s Broadsword weapon

Young Link (Super Smash Bros) Unlocks: Tunic of Time clothing item Soldier’s Claymore weapon Ingredients including Raw Prime Meat and Raw Meat

Link (Ocarina of Time) Unlocks: Soldier’s Claymore weapon Raw Meat ingredient

Toon Link (The Wind Waker) Unlocks: Knight’s Broadsword weapon Ingredients including Hyrule Bass and Sizzlefin Trout

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros) Unlocks: Knight’s Broadsword weapon Ingredients including Staminoka Bass, Chillfin Trout, Sizzlefin Trout, Armored Carp, Armored Porgy, and Mighty Carp

Link (Super Smash Bros) Unlocks: Epona horse mount Mirror of Twilight Paraglider Fabric Trousers of Twilight clothing item

Link (8-bit; The Legend of Zelda) Unlocks: Pixel Paraglider Fabric Barrels (can contain arrows) Knight’s Broadsword weapon

Wolf Link and Midna Unlocks: Ingredients including Raw Prime Meat and Raw Meat

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD) Unlocks: Goddess Paraglider Fabric Ingredients including Warm Safflina, Hyrule Herb, Electric Safflina, Armoranth, and Mighty Thistle)

Zelda (Breath of the Wild) Unlocks: Hyrule-Princess Paraglider Fabric Soldier’s Shield Ingredients including Hyrule Herb, Swift Carrot, Swift Violet, Electric Safflina, and Warm Sadllina

Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker) Unlocks: Sea Breeze Shield Opal Fuse Material Ingredients including Hyrule Herb, Warm Safflina, and Blue Nightshade

Zelda (Super Smash Bros) Unlocks: Princess of Twilight Paraglider Fabric Soldier’s Bow weapon Ingredients including Warm Safflina, Armoranth, Cool Safflina, and Blue Nightshade

Ganondorf Unlocks: Demon King Paraglider Fabric Amber Material Raw Meat

Sheik Unlocks: Sheik’s Mask clothing item Shield of the Mind’s Eye Ingredients including Chillshroom, Zapshroom, Hylian Shroom, Razorshroom, and Skyshroom

Mipha Unlocks: Zora Spear weapon Ingredients including Stealthfin Trout, Hyrule Bass, Chillfin Trout, Voltfin Trout, and Mighty Carp

Daruk Unlocks: Vah Rudania Divine Helm clothing item Cobble Crusher weapon Flint and Rock Salt materials

Urbosa Unlocks: Gerudo-Champion Paraglider Fabric Vah Nabrois Divine Helm clothing item Ingredients including Raw Meat, Raw Prime Meat, and Raw Bird Drumstick

Revali Unlocks: Rito-Champion Paraglider Fabric Swallow Bow weapon Ingredients including Wildberry, Palm Fruit, Hydromelon, Acorn, Chickaloo Tree Nut, Voltfruit, and Apple

Guardian Unlocks: Metal Crates (can contain arrows) Rusty Shield

Bokoblin Unlocks: Bokoblin Paraglider Fabric Spiked Boko Shield Raw Meat



That concludes our guide for how to use Amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (& What They All Do). We hope you found this useful in getting even more awesome treasures to use in the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as How to Make Money Fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which includes the use of Amiibo.

