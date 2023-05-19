How to Unlock Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like in Breath of the Wild, you must visit numerous Skyview Towers to unlock the map of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, many of them will have issues during your first visit, and you will need to fix them before you can activate the structure. If you want to know how to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you the steps to access this building.

Activating Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: TOTK

The Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower will be broken when you first arrive at the structure. Since Link is not a technician, you must find a person who has the skill set to repair the terminal. Luckily, one is already nearby, but he’s stuck at the bottom of the cliff and can’t reach the tower.

You must fix the wooden elevator beside the structure by providing a counterweight to raise the platform to the top. Using Ultrahand, you can stack three metal boxes left behind by the construction team. Make sure that they’re securely attached to each other, or they will fall apart while hanging in midair.

Once your stack of boxes is ready, you can stick it to the elevator, and the platform will immediately rise up. When you speak to Sawson, the man will thank you and promptly repair the terminal. You can now use the Skyview Tower and unlock the Gerudo region map.

That is the end of our guide on how to unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to activate this structure, consider reading other Zelda articles via the links below.

