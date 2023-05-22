How to Get & Use Bubbul Gems in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When exploring the Great Sky Island, you may encounter several weird white frogs that love to hop on the cave ceiling. After hitting one, you will receive a strange item called Bubbul Gem with unknown utility. If you are curious about how you can get and use Bubbul Gems in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can explain everything about this object in detail.

Obtaining Bubbul Gems in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can get Bubbul Gems by hitting numerous Bubbulfrogs that you discover during your adventure. These creatures can only be found inside caves and can attack you with bubbles.

Since they won’t come down, you can only land a hit using a bow. One way to easily strike a Bubbulfrog is to fuse a Keese Eyeball to your arrow to make a Homing Arrow. This special projectile will automatically target the closest enemy even if your shot is way off the mark.

If you’re struggling to find new caves, you can offer fruits to various Sakura Trees growing across Hyrule. The mysterious Satori will appear and show you the location of numerous caves that are close to your location.

How to Use Bubbul Gems in Zelda: TOTK

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can spend your Bubbum Gems at Koltin’s shop after you unlock it. First, you must head over to the Woodland Stable and walk toward the cave behind the structure. You will see Kilton waiting for his brother, who’s exploring the cave to find a Bubbul Gem.

Since Koltin cannot catch a Bubbulfrog due to its speed, you can walk inside and shoot the creature to claim its Bubbul Gem. Afterward, you can give the item to Koltin, and he will ask you to bring more to him.

The two brothers will leave the area, but you can find Kilton at Tarrey Town. On the other hand, Koltin has parked his stall near the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, where you can offer your Bubbul Gems in exchange for special rewards.

Here is the full list:

Bokoblin Mask : 1 Bubbul Gem

: 1 Bubbul Gem Moblin Mask : 2 Bubbul Gems

: 2 Bubbul Gems Hinox Toenail : 2 Bubbul Gems

: 2 Bubbul Gems Mystic Robe : 3 Bubbul Gems

: 3 Bubbul Gems Fire Keese Eyeball : 3 Bubbul Gems

: 3 Bubbul Gems Lizalfos Mask : 3 Bubbul Gems

: 3 Bubbul Gems Ice-Breath Lizalfos Tail : 3 Bubbul Gems

: 3 Bubbul Gems Mystic Trousers : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems White-Maned Lynel Mace Horn : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems Horriblin Mask : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems Gleeok Wing : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems Lynel Mask : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems Gleeok Thunder Horn : 4 Bubbul Gems

: 4 Bubbul Gems Mystic Headpiece: 4 Bubbul Gems

That is everything you need to know about Bubbul Gems in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to hunt some Bubbulfrogs, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts