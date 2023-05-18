Image Source: Nintendo

In the enormous game that is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are so many different kinds of gear to find and use, whether it’s for defeating the biggest baddies in Hyrule or just to look good while doing it. Among them is the Mystic Robes, one of the most stylish sets of gear you can get your hands on. It’s among the most powerful, if you’ve got the funds to make it so. If you’re not sure how or where to find them, here is how to get Mystic Robes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What Are the Mystic Robes and How Powerful Are They?

Also called the “Mystic Clothing”, the Mystic Robes is a set of gear comprised of three pieces. They include:

Mystic Headpiece

Mystic Trousers

Mystic Robe

With the entire ensemble equipped, you’ll gain something especially powerful. You will become completely impervious to all damage. That in itself is incredibly appealing, but there is a catch. Instead of losing health when hit by an enemy, you’ll lose Rupees. This means before you go throwing this outfit on, you’ll want to make sure that you have a fat wallet ready to take the blows for you.

If you want to find out how to save up funds quickly, consult our guide for how to make money fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get the Mystic Robes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now for how to go about obtaining this unique set of robes. Rather than in a chest hidden somewhere, or from one of the Bargainer Statues found across Hyrule, the Mystic Robes are offered for sale by an NPC named Koltin.

You can find him set up behind the Woodland Stable with his brother Kilton (don’t get their names mixed up). It can be found on the Surface map, east of Hyrule Castle, on the west side of Pico Pond. Koltin will be standing next to a giant balloon, so he’s rather hard to miss.

In order to obtain the Mystic Robes from him, you’ll need to offer a particular item in exchange. He proclaims that he dreams of becoming a Satori, and to help achieve that he wants Bubbul Gems.

As seen above, Bubbul Gems are snowflake-shaped crystals, which drop from Bubbulfrog enemies. They are most often found in caves, and each one drops one Bubbul Gem when killed. So you’ll want to collect as many as you can before returning to Koltin for your special gear rewards.

Also keep in mind that Koltin and his brother won’t stay put at Woodland Stable for too long. As you acquire the different pieces, Koltin will move to a new location in the Hebra Region, east of the Snowfield Stable. Meanwhile, his brother Kilton can be found in the Akkala Region in Tarry Town.

Koltin will continue to move around Hyrule, and if you’re wondering at any point where he’s traveled to, you can simply check in with his brother Kilton in Tarry Town to find out.

Wherever he goes, be sure to provide him with enough Bubbul Gems until you obtain the full Mystic Robe outfit. Then get ready to drop the Rupees like you never have before.

That concludes our guide for how to get Mystic Robes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this helpful in completing your gear collection, and let us know what you think of the outfit’s unusual perk.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as How to Surf on Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

