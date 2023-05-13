How to Surf on Shield in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Link has an incredibly diverse number of ways to get around Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and one of those many methods is with his own shield. This awesome ability carries directly over from the previous game Breath of the Wild, and functions in much the same way as before. However, if you jumped straight into Tears of the Kingdom and are not sure how to pull off these tricks, we have you covered. Here is how to surf on your shield in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Use Your Shield to Surf in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While other modes of transport take time and effort to obtain in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can start surfing with your shield right away. It can be done with any shield you have equipped, and much like other devices such as the Wing you can even add different parts to your shield to increase its mobility.

To surf using your shield, simply do the following:

Hold ‘Z-‘L’ to raise up your shield, then press ‘X’ to jump, and finally ‘A’ to land your feet on the back of your shield.

As long as you have momentum, you can surf continuously until you run out of slopes to keep your speed up. Also keep in mind that, just like in Breath of the Wild, your shield will degrade from surfing and will eventually break if you do it long enough. We recommend not using your primary shield that you use for battle.

How to Make Your Shield a Skateboard and Pogo Stick in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you thought surfing was the only way you could get around on your shield, think again. You can also fuse a Zonai device to the bottom of it to turn it into a makeshift skateboard, giving you some wheels to hit those rails and get around even quicker.

To do this, get yourself a mine cart from a Sky Island and use the ability on your action wheel to fuse it with your shield, allowing you to ride your new contraption across and down flat surfaces with ease.

You can also use a Zonai spring device to turn your shield into an actual pogo stick. To make use of it, plant your feet on the back of the contraption and as you hit the ground and the spring will launch you back into the air. This is especially useful when you need to reach those pesky high ledges.

That concludes our guide for how to surf on your shield in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you find this useful as you traverse Hyrule in all sorts of different ways. Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom down below, including the one on how to change clothes and get more outfits.

Related Posts