Image Source: Nintendo

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different outfits that you can equip to Link to change his appearance, each with their own perks and benefits and unique visual appearance. If you’re wondering how to change Link’s clothes or get more outfits to choose from, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to change clothes & get more outfits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Change Link’s Clothes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To change Link’s clothing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to open your inventory and scroll across to the Armor tab. Here you will be able to view all of your available clothing options for Link.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve decided what you’d like Link to wear, just scroll down and select the item of clothing to open the mini menu, and select Equip from here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This will equip Link with the item, automatically changing his appearance and granting any benefits that the clothing has to offer, such as Resistances.

How to Get More Outfits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

At the beginning of the game, you will receive a basic set of clothing as you explore the first location and play through the tutorial. However, you will need to find and open chests to obtain these items during this tutorial stage, and they can be missed — hence my lack of a top half of clothing for my poor Link.

You can unlock more outfits by exploring the world and visiting new locations. For example, while exploring and climbing around the snowy terrain at Great Sky Island, I came across a small shelter with a campfire and chest after using my new Ascent ability to rise to a previously unreachable part of the mountain.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Upon opening the chest, I received Archaic Warm Graves legwear, which grants Link extra Cold Resistance. This is part of what makes exploration in Tears of the Kingdom so exciting and unpredictable; you never know what you might find, even as you revisit areas you thought you’d completely cleared out before.

That’s everything you need to know about how to change clothes & get more outfits in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

Related Posts