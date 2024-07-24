Best New Lovestruck Aspiration CAS Build in Sims 4

The new Lovestruck expansion pack brings two new Aspirations and two new traits. If you want your Sim to be lucky in love then you’ll want to ensure they have a great start by choosing the best personality. In our guide below we will show you our favorite create-a-sim (CAS) build to suit each new Lovestruck aspiration. Bring on the romance!

Recommended Videos

Best CAS Build for Romantic Explorer in Sims 4

“This Sim wants to explore all that romance has to offer” and that means everything! Your Sim will want to go on dates, meet new people, flirt outrageously, and fall in love. Possibly multiple times. The Romantic Explorer is a new Lovestruck aspiration to suit an outgoing and flirty Sim build. The thing that keeps them happy is that feeling of being swept off their feet when they meet someone new.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

When creating a Sim with the Romantic Explorer aspiration, you’ll want to consider their other personality traits carefully. If you want everything to run smoothly, give them positive traits which will help them make friends easily. If you prefer a little drama then pick traits which may cause a bit of friction between Sims!

When setting up our Romantic Explorer Sim, we gave traits to help him make the most out of dating. We didn’t give him the Romantic trait, but this could have been an option too. Instead, we tried:

Active – to stay fit and meet likeminded folk at the gym;

Outgoing – so he has no fear of talking to new people;

Non-Committal – he can date multiple Sims without the need to make any big commitment;

Alluring – a trait that comes with the aspiration to boost his success at romancing others.

The Romantic Explorer aspiration has three levels of milestones to complete to get the reward trait ‘Seasoned Romantic’. This trait allows your Sim to recover from embarrassment much quicker. This may come in handy when you are caught romancing another Sim by a previous partner! With this aspiration, there is no need to settle down as all satisfaction comes from flirting and being romanced.

Choosing specific turn-ons and turn-offs is important as you don’t want your turn-offs to include romantic activities. This aspiration requires you to spend a lot of time being physically intimate so don’t choose anything that will clash with that! Your Sim’s romantic boundaries can include anything you think would suit your Sim’s personality. We chose zero boundaries as our romantic Sim is happy as long as everyone is having a fun time!

Best CAS Build for Paragon Partner in Sims 4

‘This Sim wants to have successful relationships with two or more Sims’, which could mean a serial monogamist or a polyamorous partner. Your Sim will want to develop their romantic relationships beyond the flirting stage to something more serious. And it seems they want to do this more than once.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

The Paragon Partner aspiration reward requires only a few steps, unlike the Romantic Explorer’s multiple steps across three levels! As long as you go on a few dates and achieve Very Satisfied relationships with at least two Sims, your Sim will be happy.

When building a Paragon Partner Sim, we wanted to make sure she would be willing to commit to another Sim and was open to romance and going on dates. We gave her the following traits:

Lovebug – to fall in love easily;

Romantic – for a flirty Sim;

Self-Assured – for confidence when trying to find a new partner;

Alluring – which comes with all Love aspirations and increases their success at romance.

We didn’t give our Sim too many turn-offs as we wanted her to have many Very Satisfying relationships. Of course, you could give yourself a challenge and add more so your Sim finds it harder to be attracted to many Sims! Romantic boundaries are important with this aspiration as this Sim wants to be in a relationship. Set clear boundaries according to their own personality and love life goals. We chose to draw clear boundaries for physical affection, but leaving non-physical affection (such as flirting) clear.

The Paragon Partners only have four steps to achieve the Affection Aficionado reward. This slows the satisfaction loss your Sim gets in romantic relationships, which can be very helpful in a busy Sim life.

However you build your Lovestruck Sim is up to you, but it is always good to remember to make sure your traits, aspiration, and boundaries don’t clash! You can check them all and change aspiration in Create A Sim.

For more Sims 4 Lovestruck fun why not check out how to create the best date in Sims 4, and how to get matches on the Sims 4 dating app!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy