Meme Piece Trello Link (July 2024)

If you’ve dived into this wacky Roblox game, the chances are you’ll be wanting the Meme Piece Trello link. While the game is far less popular than its main contemporary, Meme Sea, it’s still worth checking if there’s a Trello if you want to learn about the game.

What Is the Meme Piece Trello Link?

Click here for the Meme Piece Trello link. It was last tested and confirmed as working on July 24, 2024.

Do note that the Trello board refers to the game as Meme Adventure – but don’t fret, this isn’t a mistake. The game was actually renamed to Meme Adventure from its original title of Meme Piece. The information on here is still exactly what you’re looking for, though.

All you need to do is follow the link above to see the full range of columns and cards containing information on the game. The Trello board is public right now, meaning you don’t need an account or any kind of verification to look at it. However, you may also want to add it to your favorites or bookmark this page. Then, you’re only ever a click away from accessing it.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Meme Piece Trello?

The Meme Piece Trello board is packed with information related to this action RPG mixed with wacky humor. It’s quite similar to other boards like the Type Soul Trello and Peroxide Trello in its structure – it’s just a whole lot sillier.

The Trello contains very in-depth columns on the main characters, races, and abilities in the game. The one you’ll want to inspect first is the Tribes column, which lists the two available clans to join: Big Brain Tribe and Chad Tribe. They each have different stat buffs and weapons available, which are detailed within each card.

Next, we’d recommend looking at the weapons, helmets, and armor columns. These are the various items and pieces of clothing you can equip, each coming with stat buffs and passive effects. There are plenty of them in Meme Piece, so if you roll one and don’t know what it does, the Trello can explain it easily. The same can be said for specific columns detailing devil fruits, specs, and relics. Even better, it explains how to get these items, so you won’t be stuck.

Lastly, the Meme Piece Trello also contains plenty of contextual information on general gameplay. This includes the gamepasses available to buy for buffs, staff members working on the game, and badges you can achieve.

