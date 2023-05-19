How to Get the Desert Voe Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Link must face various extreme weather conditions during his journey to find the missing Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although you will obtain free Archaic Warm Greaves on the Great Sky Island, you won’t have any heat resistance equipment when venturing to the Gerudo domain. If you want to know how to get the Desert Voe armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can tell you their exact locations.

Zelda: TOTK Desert Voe Armor Location

Like other sets, the Desert Voe armor has three pieces of equipment you can acquire in Tears of the Kingdom. The first and easiest one to get is the Headband, but the other two are slightly harder to obtain.

How to Obtain Desert Voe Headband in Zelda: TOTK

You can purchase the Desert Voe Headband from Saula in the Oasis for a price of 450 Rupees. I highly recommend buying this equipment since you’ll need it to brace against the desert heat. Otherwise, you can only explore the area at night when the air is much cooler, but you will encounter more monsters.

How to Enter Gerudo Secret Club in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You must enter the Gerudo Secret Club in Gerudo Town to obtain the rest of the outfit. If you played Breath of the Wild, you should already know its location, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to get in. The owners will not open the door for you due to the roaming Gibdos in the city.

Luckily, there’s a secret path you can use thanks to Link’s unique powers. First, you can go to the stairs leading to the throne room. Then, you will need to walk toward the city for a bit and take a left turn. A dried-up well will be located on your right side, and you can jump inside.

You need to keep progressing forward until you discover a junction. Turn left again, and you will find a breakable wall on your right side, which you can destroy with a hammer. I don’t recommend throwing a bomb since the area is very cramped, and you’ll only hurt yourself.

Eventually, you will find a spot with some white pillars, and you can use the Ascend power to surface inside the Gerudo Secret Club. The shopkeepers will be surprised by your presence but will let you purchase their items.

Here’s the price of each piece of equipment in the Desert Voe armor set:

Desert Voe Headband : 450 Rupees

: 450 Rupees Desert Voe Trousers : 650 Rupees

: 650 Rupees Desert Voe Spaulder: 1,300 Rupees

That is everything you need to know about obtaining the Desert Voe armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to get this equipment, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite first.

