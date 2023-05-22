How to Get Royal Guard Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Armor is crucial in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom combat, with each offering a different set of bonuses and rewards – as well as changing how your Link appears in-game. Some are more regal than others, though – which brings us on to getting the Royal Guard Armor in Zelda: TOTK, as well as explaining what it does for players.

All Royal Guard Armor Piece Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Guard Armor, unlike some others, is available to players early on in the game. Some Tears of the Kingdom armor, like the Frostbite set, require players to travel around Hyrule and complete missions to unlock them.

The Royal Guard Armor is at the other end of the spectrum, with all pieces located in Hyrule Castle. That means the chest piece, leg pieces and head gear are all found in the same place; making it incredibly simple to get hold of.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It may be a challenge to reach the castle quickly, but you can check out our guide on getting to Hyrule Castle as early as possible. Once you’re there, follow the instructions below to find each piece in the Royal Guard Armor set:

Royal Guard Armor Piece Location Effects Chest Piece The Guard’s Chamber under the first Gatehouse. This can be accessed via glider, landing on the path near the Gatehouse. Enter using Ultrahand to lift the gates, passing the Gloom pool and down a staircase into the Guard’s Chamber. The chest above the Gloom pool has the chest piece inside. +4 Defense Legs Piece The King’s Study within Hyrule Castle. This is a hidden room in the Castle’s Library, accessed via using Ultrahand to move the bookcase and find a small doorway, which grants access to the Study. You’ll find the Royal Guard leg pieces inside. +4 Defense Head Piece Zelda’s Room within Hyrule Castle. Access via the sanctum at Hyrule Castle, exiting through the window on your left. You’ll see two towers, one of which is Zelda’s Study and the other being Zelda’s Room. Enter Zelda’s Room, the stone will fall away and you’ll find the Royal Guard head piece in the chest behind the screen. +4 Defense

Depending on what you have in your inventory, it might well be the strongest armor you’ve earned to this point. It’ll likely be usurped by better armors down the line but the Royal Guard Armor is easy to acquire and won’t set you back huge amounts of Rupees – unlike others.

That’s all there is to know about locating, getting and wearing the Royal Guard Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else on TOTK, including how much damage the Master Sword does and all Elixir recipes, stay tuned to Twinfinite.

