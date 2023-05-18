How to Get the Frostbite Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

As was the case in previous Zelda titles, Tears of the Kingdom boasts a huge number of armor sets players can equip for various combat bonuses. One is the Frostbite Armor Set, but how do players get it in TOTK and what boosts does it provide?

All Frostbite Armor Piece Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Like other Tears of the Kingdom Armor sets – such as the Armor of the Depths – there are multiple components to the Frostbite Armor set. Specifically, players need to collect all three items in the set to complete it. These are the Frostbite Shirt (Armor Chest Piece), Frostbite Trousers (Armor Leg Piece) and Frostbite Helmet (Armor Head Piece).

The precise location and bonuses granted by each piece are detailed in the table below:

Frostbite Armor Piece Location Effects / Bonuses Frostbite Shirt (Chest Piece) Inside the Brightcap Cave, coordinates: -3002, 1641, 0201. Proceed through the cave, past the Horriblin and Like Like, reaching the Chest that contains the Shirt. It is partially obscured by Barbs, which can be navigated past or removed with Splash Fruit. Open the Chest containing the shirt. +2 Defense, Cold Weather Attack Bonus Frostbite Trousers (Leg Piece) Inside the Hebra Headspring Cave in Tabantha Frontier, coordinates: -2895, 2512, 0393. Proceed through the cave, taking out the two Ice Keeses as you go and working your way through the currents using the platforms and pillars. The Chest Room can be identified via an obvious crack in the cave wall. Enter it and open the Chest containing the trousers. +2 Defense, Cold Weather Attack Bonus Frostbite Helmet (Head Piece) Inside the Lake Kilsie Cave, which can be found at the north of Lake Kilsie itself, coordinates: -3930, 2854, -0015. Proceed past the Horriblin, identifying the breakable wall marked with icicles. Destroy this and smash through the rock wall, revaling the Chest room. Enter it and open the Chest containing the head piece. +2 Defense, Cold Weather Attack Bonus

Getting the Frostbite Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is that simple! For a huge amount of other TOTK guides, including how long Zelda will take to beat and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stick with us on Twinfinite.

