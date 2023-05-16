How Long Does Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Take to Beat, How Many Dungeons & Shrines There Are

Image Source: Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor Breath of the Wild, is a large title with a huge amount of content for players to work through. But just how much content does Nintendo’s acclaimed 2023 title offer? Here, we’re running through how long Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes to beat, as well as how many dungeons and shrines there are to work through.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Time To Beat

On average, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes players around 45 to 50 hours to complete. However, it’s an oversimplification to say that all players will experience a playthrough of that length, given how many optional quests and missions there are.

To fully complete, Tears of the Kingdom will take around 90 to 100 hours depending on a player’s speed and ability. The better players can expect to be towards the lower end of this scale, while the more inexperienced players should expect to be approaching 100 hours.

While those are more ballpark figures, we’ve seen one player speedrun the game in an incredible 94 minutes, taking just over an hour and a half to beat the main story. If that doesn’t summarize how much playthrough times can vary, we don’t know what will.

How Many Dungeons & Shrines Are There in TOTK?

Dungeons and Shrines are an integral part of the story, with the former often requiring players to find an item and use it to navigate obstacles and challenges in order to reach a boss. The latter are almost like miniature dungeons, requiring Link to work his way through enemies and progress.

There are seven dungeons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are:

Water Temple

Wind Temple

Lightning Temple

Fire Temple

Construct Factory

Forgotten Foundation

Hyrule Castle

There are 152 shrines across Tears of the Kingdom. For our sanity, and yours, we’re not going to list them all here. Rest assured, though, that they’re generally easy to find and enjoyable to complete.

That’s everything to know about how long Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes to beat, as well as the number of dungeons and shrines there are to work through. It’s a huge game and more or less what we’ve come to expect from the fabled game series.

