How to Get Armor of the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Depths Armor will take you to the Depths of Hyrule.

Like past Zelda titles, there’s a huge amount of armor, weapons and consumables for Link to uncover and equip in Tears of the Kingdom. One such item is the Depths Armor, but where can it be found in TOTK and how do you get it?

Where to Find the Armor of the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom

The Depths Armor consists of three different parts in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These are the Hood of the Depths, Tunic of the Depths and Gaiters of the Depths. Each is unlocked the same way – by praying at a Bargainer Statue and purchasing them for a set amount of Poes.

In total, the entire Depths Armor set will cost players 650 Poes and require them to visit three different Bargainer Statues. These are detailed below:

Depths Armor Piece Cost Location Description Hood of the Depths 300 Poes Purchasable at the fifth Bargainer Statue, coordinates: -1029, 2691, -0273 A hood acquired by offering Poes to a strange statue found in the Depths. Woven of monstrous materials, it offers some resistance to Gloom. Tunic of the Depths 150 Poes Purchasable at the first Bargainer Statue, coordinates:

3850, -1329, -0858 A tunic acquired by offering Poes to a strange statue found in the Depths. Woven of monstrous materials, it offers some resistance to Gloom. Gaiters of the Depths 200 Poes Purchasable at the third Bargainer Statue, coordinates:

3708, 2599, -0414 Gaiters acquired by offering Poes to a strange statue found in the Depths. Woven of monstrous materials, they offer some resistance to Gloom.

As outlined above, the combined effect of the Depths Armor is to give Link increased resistance to Gloom; the red sticky substance that populates much of the Depths and the overworld, which can be difficult to navigate. As a result, this apparel can also offer some much needed protection when facing off against those pesky Gloom Hands.

Each piece can also be upgraded, giving various boosts depending on its level and the specific Armor piece you’re upgrading.

That’s everything to know about the Depths Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else on the acclaimed Nintendo title, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

