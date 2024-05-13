A young girl’s world is about to be turned upside down in Darkness and Flame: Born of Fire. There are a multitude of puzzles to complete, so it’s not surprising that you may need some help! Below you can find the solution to every puzzle throughout this game in our Darkness and Flame complete walkthrough guide.

Darkness and Flame is full of baffling puzzles and intriguing hidden-object rooms to complete. We have split the guide into different chapters regarding each location and one for each hidden object room. Find everything you need to complete Darkness and Flame right here.

Chapter 1: Water Mill

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Chapter 1 of Darkness and Flame begins at the Water Mill. Something amazing just happened to you and you need to speak to your father! You must find all the objects and figure out how to get through to the field.

Get the broom from the walkway;

Check out the sketch in the box;

Take the silver flower from the box;

Use the broom on the debris;

Pick up the scoop from the debris;

Click the ladder against the house;

Use the scoop in the sack of grain;

Use the scoop of grain to feed the chickens;

Open the gate;

Go left;

Talk to your father;

Pick the corn on the left;

Click the purple flowers to find the pin;

Take the bucket from the plough;

Open the corn husk up and take the corn;

Use the corn to feed the horse;

Take the key from the ploughed earth;

Go back to the house;

Put the bucket under the ladder;

Use the key on the door;

Go inside;

Move the cart on the left;

Turn the spinning wheel and get the silver flower;

Look at the flowers drying on the top left.

Darkness and Flame: Dried Flower Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the mini puzzle by pulling the ropes in this order: 5, 4, 1, 3, 2, 5, 4, 1, 3, 5, 4, 1, 5, 4, 5.

Take the silver flower;

Pull the sheet from the chest on the left;

Open the drawer at the back-right;

Take the woodcutter figure;

Place the figure in the puzzle box;

Solve the puzzle box by looking at the icons at the top and then choosing the ingredients that create it: Cart = Planks, Hammer, Wheels Jam = Raspberry, Apple, Fire Flour = Grain, Milling Stone, Scythe Pot = Pottery Wheel, Clay, Fire Yarn = Scissors, Sheep, Spinning Wheel Shoes = Scissors, Leather, Needle and Thread Pie = Flour, Jam, Fire Shirt = Yarn, Buttons, Needle, and Thread

Open the letter and read it;

Take the rope;

Put the rope on the beam and climb down;

Escape the guards by clicking each path only when they look away;

Click the bush with the white flowers;

Take the piece of unusual key;

Go left;

Take the rope from the flag pole;

Move the nets from the boat;

Take the unusual key;

Pick up the silver flower;

Go down and turn right;

Pick up the long stick on the left of the path;

Pick rosehips from the bush on the right;

Move the cushions in the hammock to find the part;

Connect the rope to the long stick;

Go to the landing;

Use the stick with the rope;

Get the tablet part;

Head to the garden;

Put the tablet part in the flower bed.

Darkness and Flame: Flower Bed Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the flower bed puzzle using the solution above 1 – 10;

Take the bear figurine and the oil;

Click the padlocked gate;

Use the bear figurine on the lock;

Take the bunny figurine from the cage;

Go down;

Click the puzzle on the gate;

Put the bunny figure in the puzzle.

Darkness and Flame: Locked Gate Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Use this solution for the locked gate puzzle: 5G – 4C – 4I – 1A – 1B – 5D – 4G – 4F – 5G – 1C – 1H – 2A – 2B – 5I – 4G – 3E – 3L – 3A – 3K – 4F – 4E – 4L – 5G – 5F – 5E – 5M – 4E – 2C – 3A – 3B – 6G – 6F – 4L – 6E – 2I – 2G – 2J – 3C – 3I – 6D – 6A – 6K

Go forward.

Chapter 2: The Yard

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Darkness and Flame continues with Chapter 2 of the walkthrough. Here we discover our uncle and try to figure out more of this mystery.

Speak to your uncle;

Go straight ahead;

Pick up the rake from beside the window;

Take the bag and key from the jacket;

Pick up the part from the light fitting above;

Take the crochet hook from the cabinet;

Grab the fruit picker from the fireplace;

Use the key on the door at the top of the stairs;

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 1

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the duster on the cobweb; The key opens the glass front cabinet; Use the screwdriver to open the bed drawer; Use the water jug to fill the glass vase in the right side cupboard; Cut the rope on the sack with the scissors; Move the cushions on the bed to get paper with symbols on; Move the rug to access the symbols and use the paper to unlock the trapdoor; Put the arrow on the crossbow; Fire the arrow at the light; Put both figurine parts on the art above the bed; Move the parts so the deer match; Get the silver flower from behind the artwork.

Pick up the cloth and knife from the back of the room;

Use the knife to open the window on the right;

Take the silver flower from the sill;

Go down;

Use the crochet hook to get the handle from the netting;

Piece together the unusual key parts and the handle to create a key;

Use the key on the three-point shape;

Take the map, trowel, and sickle;

Use the sickle to get a fish from the line;

Go down;

Use the trowel on the dirt patch;

Get the part hidden there;

Go left;

Move the frog;

Use the rake on the seaweed;

Read the code (circle, star, square, triangle);

Go down;

Use the code on the stones;

Get the part;

Go right;

Put the bag by the cushions;

Take tree branches;

Use the fruit picker to get an apple;

Go through to the field;

Use a sickle on the purple flowers to get monkshood and mint;

Walk through to Colin’s house.

Darkness and Flame: Potion Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Place the rose hips, apple, monkshood, mint, and tree branches on the table;

Potion preparation solution: 1 – 9 – 2 – 9 – 7 – 8 – 9 – 9 – 11 – 10 – 10 – 4 – 12 – 4 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 4 – 13 – 6

Take the silver flower;

Go to the attic;

Put the silver flowers in the red jewelry box;

Take the pin;

Grab the photo;

Head to the path to Colin’s house;

Use the hairpin on the door to the shed;

Take the hammer, sack, and the part;

Use the hammer on the cellar door;

Take the mosaic part and the other part;

Go left;

Click the mosaic on the boat;

Place the mosaic part in the puzzle and solve.

Darkness and Flame: Mosaic Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Take the part;

Head back to Colin’s house;

Put all the parts together to make an engine;

Place the sack by the fire and use the tools to get coal;

Go to the landing with the boat;

Place the engine on the boat;

Go ahead;

Talk to your uncle to get nails;

Get the cauldron from near the stream;

Take the plank and bone from the fire to his right.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 2

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle; Use the rubber gloves to get the fish from the large blue bowl; Use the razor blade to cut open the cushion on the hammock; Put the fish on the puzzle and solve by aligning the fish as they are shown on paper; Use the trident to reach the ship wheel on the ceiling; Place the ship’s wheel on the ship; Use the oil to get the scissors; Open the fish mouth with the scissors to get the animal part; Place both parts on the goat-shaped space; Complete the puzzle by moving the slats so you can move the golden piece to the left.

Take the flint;

Outside, use bone on the tree to get wood resin;

Collect six branches around the fire;

Use the flint on the fire;

Place the cauldron and resin on the fire;

Take the cauldron of resin;

Use the plank, nails, hammer, and cauldron of resin on the boat’s broken hull;

Go forward;

Get the stick from the back right;

Use the stuck on the rocks;

Go through;

Look closer at the gap at the top;

Find pebbles, a stone figure;

Get the wire from near the gate;

Throw the pebbles at the ice stalactites;

Hit the fallen ice with the stone and take the figure;

Shape the wire twice to get a hook;

Go down;

Use the hook on the gap in the rocks to get another figurine;

Go down;

Look at the wooden box.

Darkness and Flame: Wooden Box Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle box: 2, 2, 4, 4, 1

Take the stone figure;

Go forward x 2;

Put all three stone figures on the gate;

Talk to your uncle;

Move the rocks away from the gears;

Take the gear;

Remove the broken piece on the machine and replace it with the gear;

Open the bag and remove the fastener;

Put the fastener on the gears;

Pull the lever.

Chapter 3: In The Street

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

We continue the Darkness and Flame walkthrough with chapter 3 and you are heading to find help at Cliff Town.

Go left;

Get the sack of sand;

Go back;

Throw the sack of sand by the tree;

Take the pickaxe;

Pour oil on the pickaxe;

Open it and take the ice axe;

Head to the market;

Talk to Janie at the bar;

Take the jar;

Collect nine eggs from around the wagon;

Take the blue crystal;

Place them all in the box.

Darkness and Flame: Egg Box Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the egg puzzle 1 – 12;

Take the flask and the part;

Head down;

Place the blue crystal on the door;

Talk to Marcus and get the note;

Put the flask under the tap and get a flask of water;

Put the flask of water in the fire;

Remove the flask of hot water with tongs;

Go to the lab;

Place the part on the left machine;

Go to the cave entrance;

Use the ice axe;

Take the disc and crystals;

Move ahead x 2;

Put the disc, crystals, and the note on the puzzle.

Darkness and Flame: Crystal Disc Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the crystal disc puzzle: A, C, C, A, B

Pull the lever;

Go down x 2;

Select the symbols according to the sheet;

Take the mosaic parts;

Head to the street;

Place the mosaic parts on the mosaic.

Darkness and Flame: Mosaic Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle as above;

Enter to solve the hidden object puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 3

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle room: Use the pliers in the green pool of water; Place the lens mold by the cauldron; Place the grinding wheel on the machine; Put the tooltip on the jackhammer by the cauldron; Place the jackhammer by the rock and crystals; Attach the hose to the jackhammer and the tank; Tighten with the wrench; Use the jackhammer on the rocks; Place the coal under the cauldron; Put the crystal in the cauldron; Put the lenses on the machine and turn the handle.

Go down;

Put the lenses on the telescope;

Look through;

Move the dials until you see the mountain clearly;

Head to the scientist’s house;

Speak with Marcus for the sleeping potion;

Unfold the potion and take the ornament;

Put the recipe and hot water on the table;

Head to Colin’s house;

Put the ornament piece in the picture frame;

Take the needle and thread;

Take the disc with a squirrel;

Place the disc on the cabinet by the stairs.

Darkness and Flame: Wildlife Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the wildlife puzzle: Ex3, D, Cx2, B, A, E, D, Cx2, B, A, Cx3, B, A, D, Cx2, B, E, D, C, E, D, C, D, C, E, D, Ex2, D.

Tale the crowbar, lasso and belladonna extract;

Head to the chasm;

Throw the lasso to get the fish;

Go to Colin’s yard;

Place the fish on the bear;

Take the beads and the part;

Head to the street;

Use the crowbar on the manhole cover;

Take the boots;

Head to the lab;

Place the part on the left machine;

Head to the market;

Give the beads to Janie at the bar;

Get the chloral hydrate and syringe;

Use the crowbar on the planks;

Go to the scientist’s house;

Place the belladonna, syringe and chloral hydrate;

Open the belladonna extract;

Pour the hot water, extract, and chloral hydrate into the bowl;

Use syringe to get a sleeping potion;

Head to the market and go forward;

Combine fish and sleeping potion;

Use the fish with sleeping potion on the lizard;

Take the net and the lizard skin;

Go to the scientist’s house;

Give the lizard skin to Marcus and get a handle;

Stitch the net with needle and thread to get a butterfly net;

Head to the lab;

Put the handle on the dial;

Get to the firefly cave;

Put the empty jar on the rock;

Use the butterfly to catch fireflies;

Take the jar of fireflies;

Go down;

Put the jar on the smaller gap to light it up;

Take the screwdriver and use it to get the picture of rock towers;

Click the rocks on the left and place the picture of rock towers.

Darkness and Flame: Rock Tower Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Stack the rocks as above;

Tale the cog-shaped key;

Head to the market;

Place the cog-shaped key in the door.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 4

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle room: Use the awl to open the pink clam; The hammer can break the cracked wall open; Use the key on the locked box; Put the lock part on the place the cracked wall; Use the razor on the stitched sack; Use the pliers on the wire by the window; The spoke can help you get the wing piece out of the wall; Place the wings and the key in the box lock.

Take the diving helmet;

Go forward;

Use the screwdriver on the hinge;

Remove the door;

Take the oxygen tank;

Connect the tank to the helmet and fasten it;

Go to the cave lake;

Use the diving helmet on the water;

Dive down;

Get the brush and use it on the sub;

Read the code;

Move the weeds;

Take the wrench and use it on the sub.

Chapter 4: The Submarine

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Darkness and Flame continues with our chapter 4 walkthrough, starting in the underwater machine!

Get the glass shard from the floor;

Climb up;

Use the shard on the buoy;

Get the wedge;

Go to the street;

Use the wedge on the barrel;

Take the helmet and the chisel;

Go to the giant lizard;

Use the chisel on the rock near its head;

Hit with a stone;

Take the handwheel;

Go to the sub;

Use the handwheel on the door;

Remove the part from the shelf;

Take the stick;

Move the cloth and get the gear;

Go to the scientist’s house;

Put the gear in with the others.

Darkness and Flame: Gears and Cogs Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Complete the gears puzzle as above;

Take the clue;

Go to the lab;

Look at the three dial puzzle;

Place the clue;

Enter the code;

Take the gloves and capsule;

Go to the scientist’s house;

Talk to Marcus and get the suit;

Combine the boots, gloves, and helmet with the suit;

Walk down x2;

Use the protective suit;

Move the bark from the tree and take the handwheel and cricket;

Take the part from the puzzle;

Go to the submarine;

Put the handwheel with the rest.

Darkness and Flame: Handwheel Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the handwheel puzzle: Cx6, Bx4, Ax6, Cx4, Dx8, Ax6, Dx6.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 5

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the rag to clean up the spilled oil; Squeeze the oily rag into the can; Put the no.4 token in the keypad and use the code 3984 ; Place the brass wheel on the large dial to the left; Use the scuba-diving spear to hit the red wheel from the top left; Put the red wheel on the large pipe to the back; Add oil to the red wheel and turn it; Put the metal handle on the pipes; Rearrange the pipes and turn the handle; Use the crowbar to pry open the panel on the right; Screw the clamp on the hissing pipe of the periscope; Move the periscope so you can see three numbers: 5, 20, 25; Turn the brass wheel to 5, then 20, then 25 to open.

Take the climbing spurs;

Go to the forest;

Use the climbing spurs on the tree;

Get the part;

Get hook from the tree branch;

Connect the hook to the stick to make a gaffing hook;

Use the gaffing hook to reach the saw;

Use the saw on the vines;

Click on the water and get the part;

Go ahead;

Grab the torch from the ground;

Take the rope with hook from beside the blue bag;

Click the green well;

Remove all the pieces and find the totem head;

Go back x3 and head down;

Use the rope with hook on the branch to the left;

Use the saw to free the animal;

Remove the leaves;

Take the scissors;

Speak to the girl;

Go down and climb up to the tree;

Use the scissors on the web;

Take the part;

Go forward x 2 to the blue backpack;

Open the backpack with the scissors;

Take the tweezers, button, and water vessel;

Put the button on the Labyrinth puzzle.

Darkness and Flame: Labyrinth Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the Labyrinth puzzle: A – Bx2 – Dx12 – C – Dx4 – A – Bx12 – C – Bx7 – A – Bx4 – C

Go forward.

Chapter 5: At the Spring

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Chapter 5 of our Darkness and Flam walkthrough begins in a mysterious spring. Will these waters be the key to destroying the Castle of Darkness?

Pick up the two parts from the floor;

Find the plank and the pickaxe;

Go to the Gorge;

Use the water vessel to empty the small pool;

Take the matches;

Head to the path to the waterfall;

Put the plank down to get across.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 6

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the knife to cut the ropes on the cage; Put the handle on the jack inside; Use the jack to move the mast from the wooden box; Use the anchor part to prise open the box; Open the metal gate with the key; Use the rope to tie together the grasping tool; Use the grasping tool to reach the pot in the water; Use the bamboo stick to breathe under water and reach the box; Use both keys to open the box; Take the part.

Use tweezers in the gap further up the stone path to get the part;

Move forward twice;

Place three parts on the left green structure;

Place four parts on the right blue structure;

Use the capsule to get water from the top of the statue;

Click the lower half of the statue and get the glass figurine;

Head to the gorge again;

Give the glass figurine to the girl;

Take the saltpeter;

Use the saltpeter to light the torch by combing the two;

Light the torch with matches;

Go down;

Use the torch to light the wasp nest;

Take the tile;

Put the tile on the puzzle;

Match the pairs until they are all gone;

Take the dry fuel;

Tale the totem head;

Head to the path to the waterfall again;

Put the totem heads on the totems.

Darkness and Flame: Totem Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the totem puzzle: 1-4, 1-2, 1-2, 3-2, 3-4, 3-1, 5-4, 5-3, 5-1, 4-5, 4-5, 4-1, 2-4, 2-5, 3-4, 2-3, 4-3, 4-3, 5-4, 5-2, 5-2, 4-5, 2-4, 2-5, 4-5.

Use the pickaxe to break open the stone on the path;

Pick up the part and the pipe;

Go to the lab;

Put the parts on the tops of the machines;

Solve the puzzle until the pipes are all connected correctly and so they look like the image below.

Darkness and Flame: Lab Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Take the seed;

Speak to Marcus;

Get the key;

Go down twice;

Use the key on the gate;

Go forward;

Look in the sand for a turning handle;

Use the turning handle on the well;

Get the figurine;

Put the figurine on the wooden totem;

Turn each totem until the patterns match: green, blue, red from left to right.

Take the scorpion figurine;

Go forward;

Take the corkscrew from the sign on the right;

Go back;

Put the corkscrew in the green bottle by the well;

Pull the cork out;

Take the chart;

Go forward and then left;

Put the chart on the machine;

Go to the submarine;

Put the scorpion figurine on the box to the back;

Take the chip and the trap;

Go up;

Put the trap and the cricket on the sand;

Close it to trap the creature;

Take the eyeball;

Go to the large lizard;

Place the chip on the capsule device.

Darkness and Flame: Capsule Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Take the solvent;

Go to the predatory flower;

Use the solvent on the dirty sign;

Enter the code in the keypad and press to confirm;

Go right.

Chapter 6: The Warehouse

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Take the fire extinguisher;

Turn the mini wheels in the door until the red part of each is in the following space: top left, top right, bottom left;

Tale the glue;

Take the lantern;

Move the bottles on the shelf to the right so they smash on the floor;

Use the fire extinguisher to put out the fire;

Take the meat fork;

Take the remaining jar;

Use the meat fork on the sphere;

Take the axe and the key;

Use the key on the chained lock;

Go back;

Put the jar on the flower to get acid;

Use the axe on the vines;

Go forward to the skeleton;

Move the rocks and get the rib bone;

Use the rib bone to get the dagger from the spine;

Tap the rock pile at the back to start a mini-game;

Move each rock until it stops the flow of water;

Take the mirror;

Go back x2;

Use the dagger to cut the stitches.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 7

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Use the key to open the cage; Use the torch and matches to light the cellar under the trap door; Brush the termites into the box from the wooden pillars; Pour the termites on the vines covering the box; Use the ladder to climb down to the skeleton; Place the golden cup in with the others; Open the cups by matching the symbols; Place the crystals in the skeleton armor; Take the part.

Head back to the spring;

Put the eyeball in place on the cauldron;

Take the dragon figurine;

Go back;

Place the dragon figurine in the space below the doorway;

Take the crystal;

Go to the submarine;

Use the lantern to illuminate the symbols;

Go to the invisible bridge;

Put the mirror in place with the crystal and part;

Use the glue on the broken pieces;

Put the mirror back together.

Darkness and Flame: Mirror Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Place the mirror and pull the lever;

Move the mirrors until they reflect the light off each other into a triangle;

Go left;

Pick up the horn from the step;

Put the horn on the statue and take the chip;

Take the cheese and bolts from the top area;

Read the note;

Go to the warehouse;

Put the chip on the puzzle board.

Darkness and Flame: Tile Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the tile puzzle: N-K, M-G, L-C, G-L, F-M, E-N, D-O, K-D, J-E, I-F, H-G, O-H, C-I, G-J, B-O, A-G, Q-K, G-Q, F-A, E-B, K-C, O-K, N-E, M-F, K-M, J-N, C-J, B-O, A-K, Q-G, O-Q, N-A, K-B, G-C, F-K, E-N, D-O, C-D, B-E, K-F, O-B .

. Take the magnet;

Take the jack;

Read the note;

Go to the large skeleton;

Place the jack and lift the jaws open;

Take the drill;

Go back twice;

Use the magnet in the sand to find a metal plate;

Go to the secret passage;

Click the door in the distance and place the metal plate.

Darkness and Flame: Metal Plate Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the metal plate puzzle (cw = clockwise, ccw = counter-clockwise, R = right, L = left): Yellow-R, Red-cwx6, Yellow-L, Red-cwx3, Yellow-Rx2, Red-ccwx3, Yellow-L, Red-cw, Yellow-L, Red-cw, Yellow-L, Red-cw, Yellow-L, Red-ccw, Yellow-R, Red-ccwx2, Yellow-R, Red-cw, Yellow-R, Red-cwx2, Yellow-R.

Enter the castle;

Put the cheese in front of the hole;

Take the rat;

Move the heads in the puzzle (see below).

Darkness and Flame: Stone Head Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Use acid on the door;

Go forwards;

Use the rat to distract the creature;

Take the chip and the plate from the floor;

Go back twice;

Put the plate on the puzzle to the right and solve.

Darkness and Flame: Plate Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the plate puzzle: 10 – 5 – 4 – 9 – 14 – 19 – 20 – 15 – 14 – 18 – 17 – 12 – 7 – 2 – 4 – 5- 10 – 9 – 14 – 15 – 10 – 9 – 4 – 5 – 10 – 9 – 14 – 15 – 10 – 9 – 4 – 5- 10 – 9 – 14 – 19 – 20 – 15 – 10 – 9 – 14 – 19 – 20 – 15 – 10 – 9 – 8 – 12 – 14 – 19 – 20 – 15 – 10 – 9 – 8 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 10 – right end space.

Take the key;

Go ahead;

Insert the key into the door.

Hidden Object Puzzle Room 8

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the hidden object puzzle: Put both device parts on the green cabinet; Move the device parts until the doors open; Use the wedge to scrape the concrete from the loose stones; Place the handwheel to lift the brass container on the left; Use the halberd to pull the rope down on the right; Cut the rope with a knife to get the lever; Use the lever on the device in the cupboard; Throw the apple at the wooden beam to get the brush; Use the brush to wipe away the suds on the table; Use the code to switch the colored lights: Red, Purple, Green, Blue, Yellow. Get the wrench.

Go forward;

Put the drill, wrench, dry fuel and bolts on the machine;

Assemble the machine;

Take the steam drill;

Use the drill on the floor;

Use the seed and capsule of water in the space you made;

Go forward;

Tale the skull from on the barrels;

Take the hammer from the back area;

Put the chip in place there;

Move the barrel on the left;

Place the skull on the coffin to the right;

Take the chip;

Put the chip in place on the puzzle and solve.

Darkness and Flame: Chip Puzzle

Image Source: Five-BN via Twinfinite

Solve the chip puzzle: 1 – 3 – 4 – 7 – 6 – 4 – 5 – 2 – 1 – 3 – 6 – 4;

Take the map;

Go ahead;

Use the map;

Follow the way through to the escape: Forward, Forward, Right, Left, Forward, Left, Right, Right, Forward.

And that is it! You have completed Darkness and Flame Born of Fire! For more hidden object adventure games from Five- BN check out our Lost Lands: Dark Overlord walkthrough.

