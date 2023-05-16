How to Get Dark Tunic Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Link has had plenty of iconic outfits across all the Legend of Zelda games, and the Dark Tunic is certainly among the most popular. And yes, it is indeed back in Tears of the Kingdom, and you’ll be able to get some of the pieces fairly early on. Here’s how to get the Dark set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Dark Armor Piece Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a total of three Dark armor pieces to collect in Tears of the Kingdom: the Dark Tunic, the Dark Hood, and the Dark Trousers. The Dark Tunic can be obtained very early on in the game once you reach Hyrule Kingdom, though all three pieces require you to explore the Depths considerably.

Dark Tunic Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Dark Tunic can be obtained by exchanging 150 Poes with the Bargainer statue located in Lookout Landing. All you have to do is collect enough Poes while you’re down in the Depths, then fast travel back up to Lookout Landing and turn them in for the upper-body piece.

Dark Hood Location

The Dark Hood can be obtained by exchanging 300 Poes with the fourth Bargainer statue located down in the Depths.

The statue is located just north of the Wellspring of Courage, and south of the Construct Factory at the following coordinates: 0883, -2404, -0393.

Dark Trousers Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Finally, the Dark Trousers can be obtained by exchanging 200 Poes at the second Bargainer statue located in the Depths.

This statue can be found at the following coordinates: 0343, -1008, -0468.

How to Get Poes

Poes are a new type of currency introduced in Tears of the Kingdom, and they can only be found in the Depths. They show up on the ground as bright blue wisps, which you can pick up just by walking over them. They’re pretty much scattered all over the ground in the Depths, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble collecting them as you continue to explore the area.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Dark Tunic and the rest of the Dark set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts