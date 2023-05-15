How to Get Out of the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces two massive areas that make Hyrule feels much more expansive than before. While you will start your journey in the floating islands high in the sky, you can also make your way into the Depths where no light can enter. Although it may seem fun at first, you will probably want to leave the area at some point and return to the Surface. If you want to know how to get out of the Depths in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some pointers.

Leaving the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Luckily, you don’t need to climb your way out of the Depths to escape this hellish landscape. Here are the simple steps you can follow to return to the Surface:

Click the Minus (-) button to open the map.

Press the Up button on your D-pad to access the Surface map.

Select the teleportation point you want to go to using the Left Thumb Stick.

Click A to confirm.

Technically, there are some areas in the Depths where you can actually climb out to the Surface. However, they are quite rare, and you may run yourself ragged trying to find them. The most reliable method is still to fast travel your way out of the chasms.

I also highly suggest finding Lightroots while you are in the Depths. Not only are they the best way to return to the chasms, but they can also emit light that makes exploration much easier. You can usually notice them from far away since they’re the biggest source of light in the Depths.

That is everything you need to know about how to get out of the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before escaping from the chasms, check out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite by clicking the links below.

