When you’ve reached the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find that it’s incredibly dark. In fact, it’s so dark that it’s difficult if not impossible to navigate without a light source to guide you. While it is simple enough to make a fire or use a flame weapon, there is actually a much better way to light up the caves in the Depths so you can see at a greater distance. Here’s what you need to know about how to Light Up the Caves in the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Light Up Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The best method of lighting up large portions of caves and the Depths is to use Brightbloom seeds.

All you have to do is fuse the seeds to your arrows and shoot them at an area you want to light up. You can do this by drawing your bow, pressing the up button on your d-pad, and selecting Brightbloom seeds to fuse.

Then, you can shoot the arrow with the Brightbloom seed onto any surface that you want lit up, like a wall, the ground, or the ceiling. This will light up a sizable portion of the area and make it easier for you to navigate the dark.

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Get Brightbloom Seeds

Now that you know how to light up the Depths, you might want to know how to get Brightbloom seeds to do so.

Luckily, they aren’t too hard to find in large numbers. We’ve noticed they primarily grow inside caves. As you explore the caves on the sky islands and on the surface, you are likely to come across some growing on the ground or walls.

There is also a chance you can find larger than normal Brightbloom seeds that are brighter and will light up a larger area, but these are more rare.

Even though Brightbloom seeds are plentiful in the wild, you can’t pick them up and reuse them after shooting them onto a surface. If you are running low, keep this in mind before using them all.

That’s everything you need to know about how to Light Up the Caves in the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our numerous guides on Tears of the Kingdom starting with the tips and tricks below.

