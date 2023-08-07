All Base Battle Codes in Roblox (August 2023)

Roblox has a ton of great shoot-’em-up games, but if you’re looking for a title with a focus on vehicular combat, Base Battle may be the ideal experience for you. Boasting 20v20 servers, players will get to enjoy multiplayer military combat, as well as ride in a bunch of army vehicles. And to make things extra fun, you can always team up with your friends to take down the opposition. For those who’ve arrived here, though, you’re likely wondering: What are all the Roblox Base Battle codes right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.

All Working Roblox Base Battle Codes

Here’s a list of the latest active codes in Roblox Base Battle to help net you some freebies:

FREEMONEY – 10k Tokens (New)

– 10k Tokens 325K – 75k Tokens

– 75k Tokens 300K – 50k Tokens

– 50k Tokens Rainster – Rainster limited weapon skin

All Expired Roblox Base Battle Codes

These are all the expired Roblox Base Battle codes that sadly no longer work:

SUMMER – 50k Tokens

– 50k Tokens 200K – 35k Tokens

– 35k Tokens 150KLIKES – 25k Tokens

– 25k Tokens 100KLIKES – 15k Tokens

– 15k Tokens DEVKING – 3k Tokens

– 3k Tokens Arctic – 4k Tokens

– 4k Tokens BETA – 1,090 Tokens

How to Redeem Roblox Base Battle Codes

Luckily, redeeming codes in Base Battle is easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

First, launch Base Battle on Roblox.

Tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the bottom right-hand side of the screen (as highlighted in the image above).

In the text field, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and your new freebies will be yours. Happy days!

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what are all the Roblox Base Battle codes right now.