All Base Battle Codes in Roblox (August 2023)

Roblox has a ton of great shoot-’em-up games, but if you’re looking for a title with a focus on vehicular combat, Base Battle may be the ideal experience for you. Boasting 20v20 servers, players will get to enjoy multiplayer military combat, as well as ride in a bunch of army vehicles. And to make things extra fun, you can always team up with your friends to take down the opposition. For those who’ve arrived here, though, you’re likely wondering: What are all the Roblox Base Battle codes right now? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started.
All Working Roblox Base Battle Codes
Here’s a list of the latest active codes in Roblox Base Battle to help net you some freebies:
- FREEMONEY – 10k Tokens (New)
- 325K – 75k Tokens
- 300K – 50k Tokens
- Rainster – Rainster limited weapon skin
All Expired Roblox Base Battle Codes
These are all the expired Roblox Base Battle codes that sadly no longer work:
- SUMMER – 50k Tokens
- 200K – 35k Tokens
- 150KLIKES – 25k Tokens
- 100KLIKES – 15k Tokens
- DEVKING – 3k Tokens
- Arctic – 4k Tokens
- BETA – 1,090 Tokens
How to Redeem Roblox Base Battle Codes
Luckily, redeeming codes in Base Battle is easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- First, launch Base Battle on Roblox.
- Tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the bottom right-hand side of the screen (as highlighted in the image above).
- In the text field, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exactly as it appears on the list.
- Hit ‘Redeem’ and your new freebies will be yours. Happy days!
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on what are all the Roblox Base Battle codes right now. For more, here’s a guide showing you how to get all the markers in Find the Marker.