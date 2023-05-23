How to Get Soldier’s Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

There’s a huge number of armor sets for players to earn and equip in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each offers a unique profile and changes how your Link looks in combat. One is the Soldier’s Armor set, but how do you get it and what boosts does it offer in Zelda: TOTK?

All Soldier’s Armor Piece Locations in Zelda: TOTK

Like other armor sets – such as the Frostbite or Royal Guard – there are three components to the Soldier’s Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom. These are the Shirt (chest piece), Helm (head piece) and Grieves (leg pieces).

The Soldier’s Armor set is available in-game and can be upgraded at a Great Fairy Fountain, giving it a tangible advantage over some other, costlier Armor sets. The entire set is also located in the same area – unfortunately, it’s the caverns beneath Hyrule Castle. These can be tricky to navigate so make sure you stock up on arrows, bomb flowers and goodies to boost your health.

The specific way to earn each piece of the Soldier’s Armor are detailed below:

Soldier’s Armor Piece Location & How To Unlock Bonus / Effect Chest Piece From Hyrule Castle’s Main Gates, follow the path off to the left and enter the arch between two dead trees, using Ultrahand to move the gates. Head upstairs and turn right. You’ll have to defeat two Horriblin at this point. After this, use the door on your right to reach the Observation Room, from which you need to proceed down the trap door (again using Ultrahand). Climb down and continue downstairs, past the Blue Lizalfos until you reach a breakable rock wall ahead of a tunnel. Break through the wall, past the Like Like and to another destructible wall. Breaking through this will reveal a platform, from which Link can drop down and through another breakable area of rubble. After defeating the Bokoblins, enter the back cell and lift the boulder up via Ultrahand, revealing your next route. Follow the tunnel to its end and Ascend into the cell with the Bokoblin. Defeat it, and the Chest in the cell grants you the Chest Piece. +4 Defense Head Piece Return to the location where you first destroyed rubble using Ascend. On the other side of this room – where you defeated the Bokoblins – there’ll be a destructible area signposted by some Bomb Flowers. Break through and follow the path, destroying the next area of rubble to proceed. You’ll soon reach water, which requires you to swim to the protruding pillars. On your left, there’ll be an archway identifiable by black rubble. Swim over and break through. In the next area, use the ice platforms to move forwards into the next room, where a Chest holds the Soldier’s Armor head piece. +4 Defense Leg Piece Return to the water area, locating the small opening on your left. Proceed through the blue rubble (your sign you’re on the right track) and ascend up the spiralling path. You’ll soon reach a Moblin and some more Bokoblins to defeat. After this, work your way to the ledge above and through another area of blue rubble. Beat the two Stone Taluses and identify the area where the rubble meets the Castle wall. There’ll be a large rock pointing downwards to make this easier. Break through and open the Chest on your left, which houses the Leg Piece. +4 Defense

That’s everything to know about earning the Soldier’s Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything TOTK, including how to get the Great Eagle Bow and how to access Hyrule Castle ASAP, stick with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts