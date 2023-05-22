How to Get Great Eagle Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The diversity of weapons and gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom means players can essentially enter combat with any approach they choose. Some weapons are naturally better than others – with the Great Eagle Bow undoubtedly one of them. But how do you get it and what can it do for Link in Zelda: TOTK?

How To Earn the Great Eagle Bow in Zelda: TOTK

Some weapons – like the Master Sword – tie into Tears of the Kingdom’s main narrative and others, like the Dusk Claymore, can be found at one set location.

The Great Eagle Bow is slightly different in that it fits into Zelda lore. The Champions of Hyrule were chosen to fight the Calamity Ganon and one of them, Revali, wielded the Great Eagle Bow as his weapon of choice.

A reincarnation of the Great Eagle Bow is available for Link in TOTK. It does require some progress in the story so minor spoilers may follow, but know that it’s essential information to earn the Champion’s weapon.

Disturbances across Hyrule are investigative fodder for Link in TOTK. One is a blizzard affecting Rito Village, which Link must investigate and end will earn you the Great Eagle Bow.

After this, players can go and initiate conversation with Tulin, a NPC found in Rito Village. He’ll offer to make Link another Great Eagle Bow so long as the protagonist can supply him with certain items. These are:

A Swallow Bow

5 Bundles of Wood

3 Diamonds

The Swallow Bow can be acquired via an amiibo and is also found at three different locations in Hyrule. These are: Hebra Peak, Flight Range, and Talonto Peak. Five bundles of wood should be in most players inventories and, if it isn’t, just chop a few trees down. Diamonds could also pose a problem – but we do have a trusty guide to find Diamonds in TOTK.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once Link has all those, he can exchange them for a Great Eagle Bow. It’s a very strong weapon, firing three bows simultaneously. Each that hits it target will deal 28 damage, meaning a possible 84 damage can be dealt per shot.

That’s all there is to know about earning the Great Eagle Bow in Zelda: TOTK. For all the latest on the 2023 title, stay with us on Twinfinite.

