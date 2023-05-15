Image Source: Nintendo

There are countless secrets and rewards for players to find around the incredibly vast map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Among them are what are known as Bargainer Statues, which as you might guess involve exchanging something in order to get some of the better gear found in the game. There are a total of six statues to find and bargain with, and if you’re having difficulty finding on or more of them, here is our guide to all Bargainer Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What Is Used For Exchange With Bargainer Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Since you will need something to offer these Bargainer Statues in order to obtain their rewards, it’s of course important to know what exactly you’ll need. The item, or currency if you will, that you must accrue to use upon reaching the statues are called Poes.

They appear as blue glowing wisps of light, often found in groups all around the Depths. Simply run up to them and you’ll automatically collect them in your inventory.

Note that in order to reach the Depths you will need to have the Paraglider, which you obtain from Purah at Lookout Landing. Consult our guide for how the get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you have it, you’ll be able to do the ‘Camera Work in the Depths’ quest which will grant you access to the area.

How to Interact With a Bargainer Statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With a substantial stock of Poes in your possession, you can then seek out a Bargainer Statue, which will call out to you as you approach. Choose to ‘Pray’ at the statue, and then you can ask it about Poes and ultimately offer one or more of them to it by choosing ‘Here is a Poe for you’.

After sending the little wisp to the afterlife, it will then provide you with a Dark Clump, which you can use later for its Gloom-resistant properties. On top of that, the statue will then offer several more optional rewards in exchange for more Poes, including some rare outfit items. If you give it enough, it will also reveal the locations of the other statues you’ve yet to discover.

Here are all six of the known Bargainer Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Bargainer Statue 1 – Lookout Landing (Coordinates -0253, 0151, 0020)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first Bargainer Statue that you’re very likely to run into at the outset is right in Lookout Landing in the Central Hyrule region. It won’t speak to you until you have at least one Poe in your inventory. Offer it 1 Poe to get the Dark Clump unlock the other rewards. Offer it 10 Poes to uncover the locations of the other statues.

It also has the Dark Tunic armor item, which you can get by exchanging 150 Poes.

Bargainer Statue 2 – North of Stakijat Lightroot (Coordinates 0458, -0805, -0470)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The second statue is found in the Depths. To reach it, you can dive into the Forest of Time Chasm in the Hyrule Field region and you’ll find Stakijat Lightroot to the northeast. Once there, head north until you find the statue.

You can get the Tunic of the Depths armor item from this statue, which will cost you 150 Poes.

Bargainer Statue 3 – North of Wellspring of Power (Coordinates 3708, 2599, -0414)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will find this next statue again in the Depths, near the Wellspring of Power north of the Akinatanis Lightroot. For the easiest route, start from the East Akkala Plains Chasm in the Akkala Region and head northwest to find the Lightroot location. Upon reaching it, then head north to track down the statue.

It also offers the Dark Trousers armor item, which cost 200 little Poes.

Bargainer Statue 4 – North of Wellspring of Courage (Coordinates 0883, -2404, -0393)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To find this statue, you’ll need to start from the Hills of Baumer Chasm in the Faron region. Once there, make your way east until you reach Muokuji Lightroot. Then head down south and climb up to the top of the ridge to reach the statue.

Be sure to pick up the Gaiters of the Depths armor item from this one, which will require 200 Poes in exchange.

Bargainer Statue 5 – West of Nikakik Lightroot (Coordinates -1031, 2690, -0273)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The fifth statue can be found at the Cliffside to the west of Nikakik Lightroot down in the Depths. To reach it, first make your way to the Drenan Highlands Chasm which is west of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. From the Chasm, head southwest to find the Lightroot.

Grab the Dark Hood armor item from the statue, which is a bit more costly at 300 Poes.

Bargainer Statue 6 – Wellspring of Wisdom (Coordinates -3812, -1308, -0858)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The sixth and final Bargainer Statue on our list is found right at the Wellspring of the Wisdom. To get there, start at the Naydra Snowfield Chasm west of Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower and then head east.

Complete your collection with the Hood of the Depths, which will set you back another 300 Poes.

This concludes our guide to all Bargainer Statue locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope this helps you in your quest to obtain even more rewards from the game, and let us know how you’re enjoying it so far.

