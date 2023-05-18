How to Get Bokoblin Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Bokoblin Mask has made its triumphant return in the latest saga of the Legend of Zelda series, making Link almost invisible to enemies. However, players won’t be able to buy the exclusive item this time around, as it mandates a side quest with a few travelers. So, to help you in this mission, we’ll show you how to get the Bokoblin Mask in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Bokoblin Mask Location

To acquire the Bokoblin Mask in Tears of the Kingdom, you must begin the Hunt for Bubbul Gems! side quest in the Eldin region. Players can fast travel to the Ekochiu shrine and travel toward the Pico Pond Cave, where they’ll speak to Koltin and Kilton at the coordinates ‘1213, 1210, 0020.’

You’ll need to obtain a Bubbul gem for Koltin to complete the objective by eliminating a Bubbulfrog. These illuminated creatures can be found inside caves, including the Pico Pond Cave, directly in front of the characters. Players can use arrows to shoot the Bubbulfrog down and grab the gem to claim their prize.

The Bokoblin Mask showcases a unique effect that allows you to blend in with enemies of this type without needing an all-out fight. Therefore, if you enjoy sneaking around Hyrule, you can equip this valuable item to avoid unnecessary battles.

Once players complete the Hunt for Bubbul Gems!, they’ll trigger the next phase of the side quest, The Search for Koltin. You can go to Tarrey Town to begin this mission and speak to Kilton to learn more about his brother’s whereabouts.

Now that you know how to get the Bokoblin Mask in Tears of the Kingdom, you can cruise around enemy bases. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to upgrade armor and outfits.

