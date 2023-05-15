How to Upgrade Armor & Outfits in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Unlike weapons that constantly break, the armor that you wear does not have a durability meter in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can even enhance the quality of your outfits so they can withstand stronger attacks in later parts of the game. If you wish to know how to upgrade your armor in Tears of the Kingdom, read on.

Tears of the Kingdom Upgrading Armor & Outfits Guide

Unlike other games where you need to go to blacksmiths, the Great Fairies are the only ones capable of enhancing outfits in Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, they have gone into hiding since the Upheaval and refuse to come out when you discover their flower buds.

How to Unlock Great Fairies

You can coax the Great Fairies out by bringing musicians who will play beautiful music for them. First, you must talk to Penn at Lucky Clover Gazette to become a reporter and unlock the Potential Princess Sightings Side Adventure.

Afterward, you can visit the Woodland Stable, where you can find Penn talking to the Stable Trotters musical troupe members. The musicians will inform you that they want to visit the Great Fairy Tera, but unfortunately, their carriage broke. You can use Ultrahand to fix the wagon, but you also need a Towing Harness for your horse.

This special equipment can be obtained as a reward from the stables after acquiring three Pony Points. You can get Pony Points by registering a horse, renting a bed for a night, and discovering new stables. Once you have enough points, you can redeem your reward by interacting with the book on the table.

After you equip the Towing Harness on your horse, you can attach the equipment to the carriage and take the musicians to the Great Fairy Tera. If you want to unlock more Great Fairies, you must help the Stable Trotters musical troupe in subsequent side quests.

How to Enhance Armor

Once you unlock the Great Fairies, you can talk to them to upgrade your outfits. Besides spending some Rupees, you must also have the required materials to enhance your armor. Do note that some outfits, like the Archaic set, cannot be upgraded.

Another factor that may prevent you from enhancing certain equipment is the Great Fairy level. Initially, the Great Fairy Tera can only upgrade your armor to one star, but you can increase this limit by discovering other Great Fairies.

That is everything you need to know about upgrading armor and outfits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content that you can access via the links below. So, be sure to check them out before leaving to enhance your equipment.

