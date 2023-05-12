How to Get Archaic Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
True fashion begins here.
Having pants for Link to wear is great and all, but at some point, you’re probably gonna get bored of the shirtless look and want to get him covered up a little more. Here’s how to get the Archaic Tunic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Archaic Tunic Location
The Archaic Tunic is a piece of upper-body wear you can find on the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. More specifically, it’s located in a small cave in the southwestern corner of the Island. We’ve included a map screenshot down below for reference.
You’ll be looking for the Pondside Cave, and you’ll know you’re in the right area when you see Rauru sitting near the river alongside a bunch of Maker Constructs. Check the cliffside for a small entrance into the Pondside Cave, and you’ll find a chest sitting there with the Archaic Tunic inside.
As far as stats go, the Archaic Tunic only provides two defense. It’s not much, but it’ll at least get Link covered up (for fashion, of course), and also offer just a little bit more protection against the enemies you encounter in Hyrule.
That’s all you need to know about how to get the Archaic Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.
