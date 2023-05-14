Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ekochiu Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When players reach Central Hyrule, they’ll encounter one of the many shrines in Tears of the Kingdom that can reward them with the standardized Light of Blessing. You’ll also discover a Zonaite Shield within a chest, helping you with energy consumption during battle. If you want to solve this convoluted puzzle, we’ve got you covered with this guide on how to complete the Ekochiu Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Ekochiu shrine can be found at the coordinates ‘1185, 1275, 0076’ near the Woodland Stable.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll primarily use the Ultrahand and Recall ability on various cubes to solve two puzzles. It’s also recommended to have the paragliding technique unlocked from the main campaign, but you may be able to get through the shrine without it if you time your movements right.

Since the puzzle can be relatively challenging, we’ll break it down in this step-by-step guide:

Step on the pressure plate and wait for the block to return. Go on top of the cube and use Recall on it. Open the hidden chest to the right of the room. There are multiple ways you can reach the reward in the following area. For example, you can use Ultrahand to bring the crate closer or paraglide down to the platform. Climb on the cube and use Recall. Grab the cube on the bottom floor in the next room. Place the object on the movable platform near the exit. Climb back up to the first floor and step on the pressure plate. Go on top of the cube and perform Recall. Paraglide down to the exit to complete the shrine. If you don’t have this ability, other players have suggested utilizing the two cubes in the area with Recall and Ultrahand to get across the gap.

You can exchange four Light of Blessings at any Goddess Statues to increase your health or stamina. Players can also equip their new Zonaite Shield with 11 Defense, which lowers the energy consumption of an attached Zonai device.

That does it for our guide on how to solve the Ekochiu Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more help with these locations, you can check out our Sinakawak shrine guide or explore any of the relevant links below.

Related Posts